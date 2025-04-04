South African actor Zamani Mbatha recently bagged a role in Shaka iLembe's upcoming second season

Speaking to Briefly News, the former Isithembiso star shared how excited he is to be a part of this amazing production

Many netizens on social media had mixed reactions about Mbatha's debut on Shaka iLembe as some believed that his sister Nomzamo plugged him with the role

Halala! The talented South African actor Zamani Mbatha bagged a new exciting acting role in the multi-award-winning historic series, Shaka iLembe.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced the former Isithembiso star joining the cast of Shaka iLembe in season two which will premiere on Sunday, 15 June 2025.

"CASTING NEWS: Zamani Mbatha joins Shaka iLembe. Mbatha plays Nomahlanjana, who is one of Zwide KaLanga's sons. In Season 2, Nomahlanjana is portrayed as a fierce warrior who sees himself as the rightful heir of the Zulu Kingdom. #KgopoloReports."

See the post below:

Speaking to Briefly News, Nomzamo Mbatha's younger brother, Zamani, shared how excited he is to be a part of this amazing production.

He said:

"Every time they said ‘action,’ I was taken aback by what I was able to do – and I didn’t know where that came from. I never doubted God’s timing, even after an audition process that was challenging and intense, I am excited to be part of this production."

What you need to know about Zamani Mbatha's role

The Shaka iLembe PR team also shared with Briefly News information about Zamani's character on the series.

"Zamani Mbatha, who joins the cast as Nomahlanjana, the ambitious son of Zwide, had to prove himself through multiple auditions. His character, a formidable warrior driven to outdo his brothers to be his father’s heir, is both dangerous and unpredictable.

"With Shaka iLembe Season 2 promising even more intrigue, passion, and betrayal, the cast’s dedication to their roles reflects the scale of this ambitious production. Drawing inspiration from the turbulent and complex history of Southern Africa, the new season weaves a narrative that is captivating and unpredictable."

Netizens react to Zamani joining Shaka iLembe

Many netizens on social media had mixed reactions about Mbatha's debut on Shaka iLembe as some believed that his sister Nomzamo plugged him with the role. See some of the comments below:

@RamaphiriMpho said:

"Big Sister said come here, little brother, I got you...love it."

@simonkp commented:

"Zamani is a great actor, he will do great in this role. The show will be even better now. Looking forward to seeing him and Nomzamo together on screen!"

@vooicile responded:

"Besides being plugged by his sister... He is really good at what he does so kudos to him."

@sbongm1 replied:

"I’m not mad about this nepotism he can act shem."

@MosaPatien10575 wrote:

"Nepo babies are up, scouted by the “Executive producer” meh."

Shaka iLembe receives praise from Mzansi

In a previous report, Briefly News covered fan reactions to Luyanda Zwane's beauty and immaculate acting skills.

The show recently ended its first season and fans were eager to see how the story will be carried out in the following season. President Cyril Ramaphosa also praised the show's storytelling as well as the values portrayed by Shaka in the series.

