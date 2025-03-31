South African award-winning actor Melusi Yeni recently bagged a new role on SABC 1's upcoming telenovela Amalanga Awafani

The Sibongile & The Dlaminis star shared exclusively with Briefly News about the character he plays in the new show

Melusi Yeni also told Briefly News that the character he portrays is what many men in real life go through and how educating it has been for him

Actor Melusi Yeni talked about his new role in SABC 1's telenovela 'Amalanga Awafani.' Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Things have been going well for the South African actor Melusi Yeni as he recently bagged another lead role in SABC 1's new telenovela Amalanga Awafani.

The Sibongile & The Dlaminis' actor exclusively unpacked with Briefly News about his new character in the upcoming telenovela as he plays the role of their father-Gumede, who hasn’t played a significant role in his children's upbringing.

He said:

"I play the character of Gumede who is a typical Zulu man from the rurals, this character is about Gumede whose love story with his childhood love is witnessed on the show. Gumede is a man who is living a double life where he has two wives in rural areas and the suburbs.

"This character shows how many men in the real world live their lives, audiences will get to see the complex and messed up life that uGumede lives in this show, they will get to see which family he loves and he's at peace."

Melusi also mentioned how his character Gumede will play out on the show as time goes by:

"You guys will get see how he's character will unpack on the show when his twin kids from the rurals come to the city to find him with no money, pale, heartbroken and defeated. That scene will leave many audiences at home impacted by it when they arrive in the middle of the night hungry, I can't speak much about it but a lot will go south from that moment."

Many KZN actors attended the launch of 'Amalanga Awafani.' Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Amalanga Awafani takes over Skeem Saam's old slot

Briefly News also reported that Mzansi's favourite channel has officially announced that a new upcoming telenovela, Amalanga Awafani, will be taking over Skeem Saam's old 18:30 slot.

SABC hosted an exclusive launch of the upcoming telenovela on Thursday, 27 March 2025, in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. Many Durban A-listers attended the launch where a new show was unveiled.

Amalanga Awafani will debut on Monday, 28 April 2025 on SABC 1. The show stars the award-winning actor Melusi Yeni, Nonsikelelo Mthiyane and Fanele Zulu.

SABC PR specialist shares insight about the show

SABC's PR specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared with Briefly News what audiences at home can expect from the new telenovela that'll debut on Monday. 28 April 2025.

She said:

"The series aims to explore the millennial experience through a socio-economic lens and delves into youth culture, ambition, the pressures of financial responsibility, and the shifting dynamics of relationships when money is introduced into the equation."

Scandal! moves to Ethembeni

In other entertainment news, another long-running South African TV show recently received a new lease on life.

Briefly News reported that eTV's award-winning soapie Scandal! was renewed for a new season and unveiled its new set location called Ethembeni. As part of its reinvention, the show welcomed six new characters, introducing new plots to the hit series.

Source: Briefly News