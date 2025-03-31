SABC 1 officially launched a new telenovela, Amalanga Awafani, which will debut on 28 April 2025

The show will be taking over the fan-favourite Skeem Saam's previous 18:30 slot

The head of channel: SABC1, Ofentse Thinane, shared with Briefly News how excited they are to bring this new telenovela on board for their audiences

SABC 1 has officially introduced a new telenovela. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

SABC 1 audience is in for a treat as their favourite channel has officially announced that a new upcoming telenovela, Amalanga Awafani, will be taking over Skeem Saam's old 18:30 slot.

Recently, SABC hosted an exclusive launch of the upcoming telenovela on Thursday, 27 March 2025, in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. Many Durban A-listers attended the launch where a new show was unveiled.

Amalanga Awafani will debut on Monday, 28 April 2025 on SABC 1. The show stars the award-winning actor Melusi Yeni, Nonsikelelo Mthiyane and Fanele Zulu.

Speaking to Briefly News, PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared what the new telenovela is all about and what audiences at home should expect from it.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She said:

"Amalanga Awafani is a gripping series that delves into the life-altering consequences of sudden wealth. Set in the rural town of Umzinyathi, the story follows twins, Sabelo and Thembi Gumede, who find a winning lotto ticket and are thrust into a world they never imagined, one of luxury, opportunity, and unexpected challenges. As they navigate their new reality in the big city, old relationships resurface, and hidden agendas emerge, forcing them to question the true cost of their fortune."

The head of channel: SABC1, Ofentse Thinane, also shared with Briefly News how excited they are to bring this new telenovela on board for their audiences.

"We are really excited to introduce the new SABC1 baby Amalanga Awafani to the South African audiences. Mirroring and telling our own authentic South African stories has always been at the core and showcasing parts of South Africa that are not exposed to audiences at large. We have all wondered, if we landed on a large sum of money, what would we do…would you tell your family, would you chase your dreams, or would you blow it?"

KZN actors having fun at the 'Amalanga Awafani' launch in Durban. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Obed Baloyi joins Muvhango

Meanwhile, despite reports of its impending cancellation, Muvhango recently announced the addition of four new cast members.

The award-winning show announced the addition of seasoned actor Obed Baloyi as Mzamani Rivombo, an owner and operator of a spaza shop. The soapie also announced that Masutang Hope Rasekele, Nkateko Mabunda, and Junior Magagane would join Baloyi as part of the Rivombo family.

Rasekele plays Mzamani’s wife, Winnie Rivombo, a woman with deep Christian values. Mzamani and Winnie’s two children are portrayed by budding talents Nkateko Mabunda and Junior Magagane. Mabunda portrays their daughter Hulukati Hulu while Junior Magagane plays the couple’s son Nkomati. The Rivombo family made their on-screen debut on Monday, 17 March 2025.

Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo bag roles in same film

Earlier in March 2025, it was also announced that the two former Uzalo stars, Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo, had bagged roles in the same film.

The Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported on social media that the two former Uzalo actors Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo will star in a new film Perfect Match which will premiere at the Joburg Film Festival on Saturday, 15 March 2025.

Scandal! moves to Ethembeni

In other entertainment news, another long-running South African TV show recently received a new lease on life.

Briefly News reported that eTV's award-winning soapie Scandal! was renewed for a new season and unveiled its new set location called Ethembeni. As part of its reinvention, the show welcomed six new characters, introducing new plots to the hit series.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News