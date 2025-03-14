Former DiepCity actor Obed Baloyi has bagged a new role on Muvhango as Mzamani Rivombo, a spaza shop owner

Obed Baloyi opened up after bagging a gig on the SABC2 soapie, revealing he had had numerous unsuccessful auditions

Baloyi isn't the only new talent joining Muvhango, with three actors joining him as part of the Rivombo family

Obed Baloyi is on cloud nine after joining the cast of the long-running SABC2 soapie Muvhango. Earlier reports had suggested that the show had been canned by the state broadcaster, sparking mixed reactions.

Obed Baloyi discusses joining Muvhango as Mzamani Rivombo

Obed Baloyi will join the cast of the SABC2 Tshivenda soapie Muvhango as Mzamani Rivombo, an owner and operator of a spaza shop. Speaking after landing the role, the Diep City actor described joining Muvhango as a dream come true. He disclosed that he had had several unsuccessful auditions until he finally got the call. He said:

“It is an honour, a great pleasure, and a dream come true for me to join this beautiful and historic soapie. After several auditions since its inception, I have finally made it. Indeed, what is meant for you will always be yours."

He expressed gratitude to Muvhango's producers and SABC2 for allowing him to play Mzamani Rivombo. Baloyi added:

"I am truly grateful to the producers, the channel, the Muvhango family, and most importantly, to God. I look forward to giving my very best to the audience. Love you all. Ahee!”

3 cast members join Muvhango as part of Rivombo family

Masutang Hope Rasekele, Nkateko Mabunda, and Junior Magagane will join Baloyi as part of the Rivombo family.

Rasekele will play Mzamani’s wife Winnie Rivombo, a woman with deep Christian values. Mzamani and Winnie’s two children will be played by Nkateko Mabunda who will portray their daughter Hulukati Hulu and a son Nkomati played by Junior Magagane. The Rivombo family is expected to make their on-screen debut on Monday 17 March 2025.

Gabisile Tshabalala and Thandi Matlaila bag new roles on Muvhango

In related news, the Muvhango production team has been sprucing up the show's storylines through the introduction of new characters.

In January 2025, South African TV personality and actress Gabisile Tshabalala bagged a role on Muvhango as Bubbles Mosipidi, a receptionist at Hanyani Holdings.

In February 2025, Muvhango welcomed former Lingashoni actress Thandi Matlaila as Nurse Mayambela. The casting came after the show welcomed Generations: The Legacy actor Nicholas Nkuna as Khalema.

Nkuna took a break from SABC1's soapie, Generations: The Legacy, as a journalist, Anthi Mpofu.

Elle Tisane returns to Muvhango after 13 years

In October 2024, Briefly News reported that South African actress Elle Tisane made her comeback to the entertainment industry as she returned to Muvhango after exiting the show 13 years before.

The actress came back after a very long hiatus to play her old character Lebo. The new Lebo is a vengeful businesswoman whereas her old character was a waitress.

