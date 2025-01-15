The South African TV personality and actress Gabisile Tshabalala recently bagged a new acting gig

It was announced on social media that Gabisile will be joining the cast of Muvhango as Bubbles Mosipidi

Actress Gabisile Tshabalala shared with Briefly News how excited she was about her new role on Muvhango

Actress Gabisile Tshabalala joined 'Muvhango.' Image: Supplied

Source: Instagram

The South African actress Gabisile Tshabalala had something to celebrate recently as she bagged a new acting role on one of Mzansi's biggest soapies.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela earlier announced on social media that Tshabalala will be joining the Muvhango family as the new Bubbles Mosipidi, a receptionist at Hanyani Holdings.

Phil wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Gabisile Tshabalala joins Muvhango. Gabisile will play Bubbles Mosipidi, a receptionist at Hanyani Holdings."

Actress Gabisile Tshabalala shared with Briefly News how excited she was about her new role on Muvhango.

She said:

"I've joined a warm and welcoming family that has touched my heart in ways I never expected. It feels amazing to work with a team that truly supports and cares for one another. I've never been part of a company that prioritizes actor workshops and team-building activities for both the cast and crew—what Bab Duma Ndlovu is doing is truly admirable.

"Taking on the role of an existing character like Bubbles can often be a challenging transition, especially when stepping into a well-established team. However, in my case, everything just fell into place, and I immediately felt at home."

Actress Gabisile Tshabalala is excited about her new role. Image: @gabisilet

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Gabisile's new role

Many netizens flooded the comment section after hearing about actress Gabisile Tshabalala's new role on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@Ndiiamazing wrote:

"Bubbles getting a replacement and the person doesn’t speak Tswana crazy."

@djstago said:

"These casting stories don't excite me anymore. It used to be a big deal a long time ago. I don't even remember the last time I watched Muvhango."

@FlowerFaya responded:

"Oh I am happy for Gabi. But out of interest Phil, what is going to happen to the current Bubbles?"

