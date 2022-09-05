Who is Gabisile Tshabalala? Age, husband, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Most people may know Gabisile Tshabalala because she is not a new face on television. She has often graced South African television screens as a local presenter, actress, and songstress. Read on for more about her life, family and net worth.

Gabisile Tshabalala rose to prominence after debuting on South African television as Pinkie Mojeki in the SABC2 drama series Hola Mpinji. Since then, she has become a star and featured in other famous films and TV shows.

Profile summary

Date of birth 2 June 1990 Place of birth Soshanguve, Pretoria Zodiac sign Gemini Age 32 years (as of September 2022) Nationality South African Profession Actress, TV Presenter, Singer Show Around Africa with Gabi Production company Galibu productions Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Sacha Maswa Kongolo Children 5 (3 adopted, 2 biological) Instagram gabisilet Twitter Gabisiletshaba

Gabisile Tshabalala’s biography

Tshabalala is a woman who wears many hats, as she is an artist, actress, and TV presenter. Check out these interesting facts about her.

How old is Gabisile?

She was born on 2 June 1990 in Soshanguve, Pretoria. Gabisile Tshabalala’s age as of September 2022 is 32 years old.

Gabisile Tshabalala’s parents

While their names are unknown, most of her profiles reveal that they were never present in her early life. So, she was raised by her grandparents.

But her mother did reappear in her life when she was in elementary school. She had remarried, which means her mother and stepfather raised her.

Who is Gabisile Tshabalala’s sister?

It is alleged that Gabisile Tshabalala has four siblings, but there is no information available about her sister.

Education profile

The actress was not a big fan of school. So, although she attended high school, she would be more active in extracurricular activities such as dancing, sports, and cheerleading.

After graduating high school, she trained as an air hostess at ATS Helicopters.

Acting career

After she was done with her acting classes, Gabi began auditioning for different acting roles. Her big break came after she landed her first role in the SABC2 drama series Hola Mpinji as Pinkie Mojeki.

It caught the attention of producers, and in 2011, she was cast as Sylvia in the TV show Intersexions. Soon after, she landed the role of Gontse in Scandal!

Why did Gabisile Tshabalala leave Scandal?

Most people may know the actress from her role as Gontse in the hit soapie Scandal! Fans were confused about her exit because she never informed them of it. Some people speculated she was fired because she was pregnant. Then, two years later, she revealed that she had left to become a mother.

Gabisile Tshabalala’s shows

Besides Scandal! and Hola Mpinji, her two most famous works, the actress has starred in other projects.

Losing Lerato

Fallen s1

s1 Kota Life Crisis s1

s1 Mzansi Love s2

s2 The Black Door s1

s1 Single Guyz s1

s1 Intersexions s1

Gabisile Tshabalala’s boxing career

Although most people may know her as an actress, earlier in her life, she was a professional boxer who competed internationally.

Other works

Tshabalala runs an independent entertainment show known as Around Africa with Gabi. It aims to educate South Africans about celebrities from each corner of Africa.

Who is the presenter of Stena?

Tshabalala also works as a local TV presenter. She is the presenter of the Mzansi reality Stena Redemption. In addition, she was a co-host of #TBT in the first and second seasons.

Gabisile Tshabalala’s net worth

There are no official reports about this celebrity’s net worth or earnings. But fans speculate it is decent and ranges between $100,000 and $350,000.

Online presence

Tshabalala is active on social media, especially because she is in the showbiz industry. She presents her show Around Africa with Gabi on Instagram Live under her own production company, Gabilu Productions.

Besides Instagram, the beauty has also expressed her interest in YouTube. She is producing a show on this platform known as Rylics. It is a hilarious show that focuses on misheard song lyrics.

Is Gabisile married?

She has been married twice. Unfortunately, things with her first husband did not work, and the two divorced. She is now married to her second husband.

Who is Gabisile Tshabalala’s husband?

She is married to Sacha Maswa Kongolo. The two met at Scandal! Sacha was working as a security guard. They sparked a romantic relationship, and after things got serious, they tied the knot in 2015 in Mzansi.

But two years later, the lovebirds travelled to the DRC, where Sacha is from, and held a small ceremony to celebrate their union. Today, Gabi’s better half has a security company that offers camera installations, guarding staff and bodyguarding services.

How many children does Gabisile have?

She has five. She revealed in an interview that although she recently welcomed her biological kids, her three adopted children had already made her a mother. These were Sacha’s children from other relationships.

Gabisile Tshabalala is a renowned South African celebrity. Although most people may know her as an actress, TV presenter, and singer, she was a professional boxer earlier in her day.

