Who is Chris Q Radebe? Age, full name, girlfriend, shows, profiles, net worth

If you are a fan of the Mzansi TV series, Isibaya, then you know about Chris Q Radebe, who takes the recurring role of Dabula. Chris has quickly become a fan-favourite of many in the show through his talent and ability to slay the role. But who is he?

Radebe is a South African actor and film writer.

Source: Instagram

Chris Radebe is a South African film writer and actor. Apart from making appearances in Isibaya, a Mzansi soapie, he has also written several films and TV programs such as Mamello, Abomama and Single Guyz.

Chris Q Radebe's profiles

Full name Chris Q Radebe Gender Male Date of birth 19th of December 1983 Place of birth KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Age 38 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality South African Ethnicity Zulu Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Tholani Siblings Ginephi, Zandile, and Zethu Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Occupation Film writer and actor Net worth Unknown Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

Biography

Chris was born into a family of four children, three girls and one boy. He and his siblings called, Ginephi, Zandile, and Zethu, were raised solely by their mother called, Tholani.

What is Chris Q Radebe's full name?

The actor was named Chris Q Radebe at birth. His last name is of the Zulu tribe. His mother could not afford to buy them a home of their own. Thus, he had a rough upbringing. Finally, they relocated to live with family members, friends, or other close relatives, staying there for a short while before moving on to another person.

How old is Chris Q Radebe?

He was born on the 19th of December 1983 in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. As of 2022, Chris Q Radebe's age is 38 years old. His star sign is Capricorn.

Education

The renowned South African actor went to AB Phokompe Senior Secondary School in 2002. In school, he participated in activities and societies such as debate, drama, cricket and tennis. He was also particularly interested in English. In 2012, he joined Big Fish School of Digital Filmmaking to study writing.

Career

The actor on the tennis court.

Source: Instagram

Chris has collaborated with numerous South African film production businesses. He has appeared as an actor in several telenovelas, soap operas, and dramas on local television. In addition, he was the head writer and story liner for the soap drama Uzalo.

In 2013, he appeared in the second season of the Mzansi Magic soap opera Isithembiso and the SABC1 sitcom Single Guyz. He debuted as Chief Dabula on the Mzansi Magic serial opera Isibaya on the 23rd of July, 2018. Also, he played the lead role in the drama series on Mzansi Magic titled Ifalakhe in 2019.

Chris applied for and was granted a scriptwriter exam at the SABC following his matriculation and was subsequently given a job on the TV program by the organizers. However, he did not have a laptop, which was necessary for his job. To save money for a personal computer, he worked as a security guard in Durban, South Africa.

Once he bought the laptop, he returned to Johannesburg to begin his scriptwriting journey. Later, he was chosen to contribute to the hit show Rhythm City. He holds numerous scriptwriting accolades, including those for Uzalo, Zabalaza, Isidingo, Isibaya, The Queen, and The River. He also contributes to the popular drama series Gomora as a writer.

Chris Q Radebe's shows

As an actor, Radebe has appeared in several TV shows and films of different genres. They include:

Ifalakhe - Season 1

Isibaya - Season 6

Isibaya - Season 7

Isibaya - Season 8

Isithembiso - Season 2

Single Guyz - Season 1

What did Chris Q Radebe write?

Radebe is an established writer in South Africa. Some of Chris Q Radebe's stories have turned out to be the best films in South Africa.

Is Chris Radebe the writer of Gomora?

The renowned South African actor wrote the 2020 Drama series, Gomora. Seriti Films produced the show. The show's title comes from the fact that it is filmed in the Alexandra township. The tale of Gomora is one of inequality. It is about the thin border between the rich and the poor.

Is Chris Q Radebe the writer of Umkhokha?

Radebe is the lead writer of Umkhokha, assisted by other writers on the team, including Sasa Nqabeni, Sayitsheni Mdakhi, Zoleka Monare, and Awelani Makhuvha. Zithulele Kwela wrote the song's title track for Rhythmworld Music, which also provides library music.

Who is the scriptwriter of Isibaya?

Isibaya is a South African daily drama series that started production in 2013. Teboho Mahlatsi, Catherine Stewart, Desiree Markgraaff, and Angus Gibson were the show's creators.

Among the writers of Isibaya include, Adze Ugah, Desiree Markgraaf, Mpumelelo Paul Grootboom, Steven Pillemer, Rorisang Matuba, Chris Q. Radebe, Zolisa Sigwada, Andries Mahlatse Banda and Christian Bloomkamp.

Who is Chris Q Radebe's girlfriend?

The actor is not married. But he has not ruled out getting hitched someday. In the interim, he concentrates on writing captivating screenplays for major films.

There have been rumours that Radebe may be in love with Lerato Mvelaao, a famous South African actress. He has been leaving some lovely notes about Lerato Mvelase for a while now. On social media, Mzansi suggests that they stop playing hide and seek, confront reality, and start dating.

The writer also has a very close relationship with actress Asavela Mqokiyana, and they are often seen together on social media. However, they are only colleagues.

How much is Chris Q Radebe's net worth?

Although the actor has had a successful film career, he has yet to disclose any information about his net worth and property.

Chris Q Radebe is a big deal in the Mzansi film industry. He is responsible for a lot of good films and series. He has an ever-growing fanbase who want more from him in the future.

Source: Briefly News