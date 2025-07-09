MaMkhize is facing more legal troubles after the Pretoria High Court ruled that she and her football club, Royal AM, misled the National Soccer League (NSL)

Royal AM was found to have violated several PSL regulations, including unapproved shareholding changes, misrepresentation, and many others

Sponsorship woes intensified as Royal AM lost a R27 million deal with Msunduzi Municipality due to the club’s disqualification from the PSL

MaMkhize's not out of the woods yet as she plunged deeper into trouble following another ruling by the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday, 8 July 2025. The flamboyant businesswoman and her team, Royal AM, are being accused of misleading the National Soccer League (NSL).

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize lost her court case against the PSL. Image: @kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

According to the latest court judgment, the NSL had sufficient reasons to expel MaMkhize's controversial football club even before it entered administration. The Pietermaritzburg-based team has been under the curatorship of the South African Revenue Authority (SARS) due to MaMkhize's ongoing tax woes.

In addition to that, the businesswoman also lost her case against the PSL after taking the league to court in a bid to have her expelled club reinstated. According to a report by the Daily News, the Kwa MaMkhize star's latest bid was rejected after the court uncovered a complex web of unpaid debts, unreported shareholding changes, FIFA-imposed bans, and a complete breakdown of operational stability.

Per the report, Royal AM broke several PSL laws, including changing its shareholding and directorship in June 2023 without PSL’s prior written approval, misrepresented its directorship in its membership renewal application in July 2024, and also the club was unable to fulfil its obligations, including failing to play fixtures and honour financial commitments.

MaMkhize faces another major loss

The latest court ruling comes days after the embattled businesswoman lost a R27 million sponsorship contract from Msunduzi Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. The deal has sparked an uproar on social media, leading to a legal battle.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) took the Royal AM to court in 2023 in a bid to end the controversial sponsorship deal. ANC Chief Whip in Msunduzi, Sandile Dlamini, confirmed the decision during a meeting held on Wednesday last week.

Dlamini revealed that Royal AM lost its sponsorship deal because the terms required the club to be in the PSL, and the partnership ended following its expulsion from the league.

MaMkhize reportedly lost her R27 million sponsorship deal. Image: @kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize allegedly forged her sister's signature to buy Royal AM

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that embattled reality TV star and entrepreneur Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize allegedly took advantage of her sister, Nosipho Ngubo, and forged her signature when she purchased Royal AM and registered another company. MaMkhize’s alleged act of betrayal was exposed after her sister took the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to court.

It never rains for MaMkhize, who recently lost 14 of her luxury cars to an auction sanctioned by SARS as part of its efforts to recover a tax debt totalling nearly R40 million. According to a report by City Press, Mkhize’s sister, Nosipho, took SARS to court after the revenue collector seized her assets over a R12 million tax debt, leaving her and her husband struggling and unable to meet their daily needs.

Source: Briefly News