A child was rescued on 11 June 2026 after being found dangling from a window ledge above Ilford High Road in East London, prompting an urgent emergency response

Police and a civilian worked together at the scene, positioning themselves beneath the ledge before the child lost her grip and fell during the rescue

The child was safely caught and brought to safety within minutes, with authorities confirming she did not suffer injuries during the incident

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A child has been rescued after being found dangling from a window ledge above a busy high street in East London, United Kingdom, in an incident that unfolded on 11 June 2026. Emergency services were called to Ilford High Road at approximately 15:23 after reports that a young girl had climbed onto a window ledge above a row of shops and was unable to get back inside safely.

The picture showed the police reaching out to catch the child. Image: @10newsau

Source: TikTok

Police officers arrived at the scene alongside members of the public, where the child was seen clinging to the exterior of the building as crowds gathered below. Attempts were made to reach her from nearby positions while emergency responders assessed the situation.

As the situation developed, a police officer positioned himself below the ledge while a civilian climbed across nearby structures to assist in the rescue effort. Moments later, the child lost her grip and fell.

Rescue operation unfolds in minutes

The officer and the civilian managed to catch the child during the fall, preventing what could have been a fatal incident. Emergency services confirmed that the child was brought to safety within minutes of their arrival and did not sustain injuries.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers acted quickly after arriving at the scene and worked alongside a member of the public to secure the rescue. The child rescued in user @10newsau's video was placed into safety shortly after the fall and reunited with responding officers.

The police and civilians assisted to catch the child. Image: @10newsau

Source: TikTok

Authorities have not confirmed how the child gained access to the ledge, and the circumstances leading up to the incident remain under review. The rescue operation has been described by officials as a coordinated and fast-moving response involving both law enforcement and civilians.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet thanks the police for the rescue

While many people thanked the police and the resident for rescuing the little girl, many asked what she was doing there in the first place. People were concerned about her parents’ whereabouts, wondering if it was a case of negligence.

Lynpsycho asked:

“How did she get there?”

Moira Davids thanked:

“Thank you, Lord Jesus, amen.”

So SHY wrote:

“Always trying to meet the creator. 😩😩”

Kingwoman Wambothe commented:

“Thanks to God, she was saved.”

Miss nothing hectic wrote:

“You can’t raise kids in apartments is just not safe at all.”

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Source: Briefly News