Community leaders in Cleveland have spoken out after a mass shooting left 12 people dead and several others injured

Police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen, who arrived in the area in a white Quantum and opened fire on residents

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the shooting and the community's grievances with the government

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Cleveland community leaders have broken their silence after a mass shooting left 12 people dead. Image: Justin Williams

Source: Original

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Community leaders in Cleveland have spoken out after 12 people were killed in a mass shooting in the area, claiming that foreign nationals run the place.

A total of nine men and three women were declared dead after gunmen opened fire at the Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg. Several others were injured in the brazen shooting and rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

A manhunt has since been launched for the suspects.

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Gunmen arrived in a white minibus taxi

Speaking to SABC News, community leaders explained what transpired. According to reports, the armed men arrived in the area in a white Quantum.

The occupants disembarked and then ensured that all entrances were blocked before opening fire. The gunmen reportedly started shooting randomly, killing 11 people in the process. A 12th person passed away later in the hospital.

Investigations continue into the mass shooting, which left 12 people dead. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

Community leaders claim foreign nationals run the area

Speaking about the problems in the area, community members bemoaned the lack of government support in the area.

The residents said that they raised numerous complaints, but had not seen even one official come to address the issues. They called on government officials to visit the area and assist them. They also claimed that foreign nationals were kingpins who were running the place, and that they were trying to get locals out of the area.

South Africans react to the community’s complaints

Social media users weighed in on the comments by the community members, with many claiming that the residents wouldn’t get any help from the government.

@Skhu900 said:

“Sorry to break it to you, but there is no government. We have a bunch of politicians serving their own selfish interests. So, they don’t have time for you.”

@LudweNtshaba claimed:

“This is the modus operandi of Zama Zamas, especially the Basotho, and the government is lenient because politicians are involved.”

@LeeMadinane stated:

“Government officials don’t care about you all, only the foreigners.”

@Khaya66648920 asked:

“Where are the premier and mayor?”

@SiphoKolanisi1 claimed:

“Foreigners are killing South Africans and Ramaphosa, Malema, Vavi and Maimane are saying nothing.”

Mickey Pretorius stated:

“It is very sad that people are being killed like this. It is unacceptable.”

Rajhan Dhoopraj said:

“The government must take responsibility for failing to impose severe punishments for such crimes.”

Other mass shootings in 2026

Briefly News has reported that there have been several shootings in the Western Cape in 2026.

A mass shooting in Athlone in February 2026 claimed three lives, including a nine-month-old baby's.

Three people were shot dead and four were injured in a mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein in March 2026.

Four people were killed in three separate shootings in Mitchells Plain in April 2026, as gun violence continues unabated.

Source: Briefly News