Shauwn Mkhize is being accused of forgery by her sister, Nosipho Ngubo, whose assets were seized by the South African Revenue Service (SARS)

Ngubo alleges that MaMkhize took advantage of her while she was hospitalised and unaware of what was happening

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with several accusing Ngubo of throwing MaMkhize under the bus

Embattled reality TV star and entrepreneur Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize allegedly took advantage of her sister Nosipho Ngubo and forged her signature when she purchased Royal AM and registered another company. Makhize’s alleged act of betrayal was exposed after her sister took the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to court.

It never rains for MaMkhize, who recently lost 14 of her luxury cars to an auction sanctioned by SARS as part of its efforts to recover a tax debt totalling nearly R40 million. According to a report by City Press, Mkhize’s sister, Nosipho, took SARS to court after the revenue collector seized her assets over a R12 million tax debt, leaving her and her husband struggling and unable to meet their daily needs.

SARS is seeking R12 million from Ngubo and has already attached her movable assets and bank accounts, including those belonging to her husband, Mvusi.

How MaMkhize allegedly forged her sister's signature

In an affidavit filed at the Durban High Court on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, Ngubo alleges that MaMkhize registered her as the owner of Royal AM and a company Lungza Management Consultants without her knowledge. She claims that the reality TV star took advantage of her while she was recovering from a hysterectomy and from the effects of COVID-19, which she contracted in 2020.

“In respect of the entities such as Igugu Logcwabe Business Enterprise, Ukwakhiwa Group and Mamkhize Foundation, my name may have been used without my knowledge as I do not recall my involvement in such entities," Ngubo's affidavit stated.

It is believed that MaMkhize used her sister as a front to hide assets from her husband, Sbu Mpisane, who was demanding half of their estate during their divorce proceedings.

Netizens react to allegations MaMkhize forged sister's signature

After City Press shared the report on its official X account on Sunday, 6 July 2025, netizens flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Some argued that Nosipho Ngubo was throwing MaMkhize under the bus to save her assets.

Here are some of the reactions:

@SybilMatlhako asked:

“Why did she keep quiet until now?”

@Eliz_abeth25 remarked:

“Huh? Ngubo is kicking her sister while she’s down. Mxm.”

@SocietyNews asked:

“This could land her behind bars in a normal country, right?”

@Gusta1942 said:

“Well, everybody can say their signature is forged but it has to be verified.”

@Pred8r1976 questioned:

“Why did she keep quiet about it all along? Every family has its maggot living. She never loved Shauwn nor was she happy of her success.”

MaMkhize in talks to buy a new club

MaMkhize may be down, but she's certainly not out.

Briefly News reported that Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize is reportedly looking to buy a new football club after Royal AM was liquidated.

MaMkhize is believed to be interested in purchasing Mbabane Highlanders. She has allegedly already travelled to Eswatini and engaged in discussions with the Highlanders’ leadership about taking over ownership from Bheki "Rubber" Simelane, who was at the helm of the club last season.

