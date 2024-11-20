The South African socialite Shauwn Mkhize and her estranged husband Sbu Mpisane have officially signed the divorce papers

After being married for 33 years, Mkhize filed for divorce in 2018 and has since been separated

It was said that the flamboyant couple got married in 1991 also in a community of property

Shauwn Mkhize is officially a divorced woman. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The South African Businesswoman and socialite is now officially a single woman.

According to ZiMoja, the reality TV star and her estranged husband, Sbu Mpisane, a businessman, have signed their divorce papers, officially ending their 33-year marriage.

A source close to the ex-couple told the publication that their divorce dragged because Mam'Mkhize tried to keep all the assets and the things they had worked for together while married to herself, though they were married in a community of property.

Shauwn accuse Sbu of loving himself more than her

Previously, during her reality TV show, the Royal AM FC owner disclosed why she filed for divorce in 2018. She claimed that Mpisane loved himself more than he loved her.

She said:

"I think the small problem that led my marriage to divorce was that Sbu loved himself. I also loved Sbu. So, no one cared for me."

The couple tied the knot in 1991 and shared one child together: the reality TV star and soccer player Andile Misane, who also started his own family.

Speaking to the publication, Mpisane urged journalists to talk to Shauwn about the divorce as she filed it.

He said:

"The papers are for public consumption, and Shauwn is the author of the divorce. So you're free to speak to her because I don't want her to sue me for speaking about things I don't know."

Shauwn Mkhize set the record straight on the break-in

Briefly News previously reported that Shawun Mkhize clarified that her home was not broken into. Following reports that criminals invaded her home, she clarified that it was her ex-husband Sbu Mpisane's side of the estate.

Shauwn thanked people for their concerns, "Thank you all for the messages of concern, but as you are all aware, I am separated from Sbu Mpisane. The incident that happened on Saturday does not involve me or my wing of the estate," she told the publication.

Source: Briefly News