Sbu Mpisane is reportedly on high alert after finding an intruder in his mansion in La Lucia, Durban

Mpisane shares his mansion with his estranged wife, Shauwn Mkhize, with him occupying the Southern part of the home and her occupying the Northern part

This is not the first time the businessman had people breaking into his home, and this has caused him to be more cautious

Businessman Sbu Mpisane is said to be on high alert after an intruder invaded his mansion. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

An intruder broke into Sbu Mpisane's mansion and made himself feel at home.

ZiMoja reports this incident happened over the weekend at his mansion in La Lucia, Durban.

Sbu is now fearful for his life after another home invasion

Taking to Twitter @MDNnewss shared an alleged picture of the intruder inside the businessman's home.

This is the second home invasion in the last few months, hence the businessman fears for his life

According to the news publication, Sbu's home got invaded once again over the weekend.

He shares his mansion with his estranged wife, Shauwn Mkhize, with him staying in the Southern part of the mansion and her staying in the Nothern section.

Because this is not the first time, he is allegedly fearful.

The alleged tresspasser was identified as Ntokozo Mabaso.

Netizens weigh in on the startling news

@sebueng15 said:

"It once happened in Thabo Mbeki’s house."

@Imibong32341025 said:

"Bro saw an empty space and occupied it."

@DonknowMcgrego said:

"He was still wearing that? I would be rocking Gucci."

@lenmolokoane125 said:

"I just hoped he was bathed nicely."

@Annie_2331 said:

"He didn't harm anyone, though."

Shauwn Mkhize set the record straight on the break-in

Briefly News previously reported that Shawun Mkhize clarified that it was not her home that got broken into.

Following reports that criminals invaded her home, she clarified that it was her ex husband Sbu Mpisane's side of the estate.

Shauwn thanked people for their concerns, "Thank you all for the messages of concern, but as you are all aware, I am separated from Sbu Mpisane. The incident that happened on Saturday does not involve me or my wing of the estate," she told the publication.

