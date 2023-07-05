The dropping of Sponono 's single proved that AKA lives on in the hearts of South Africans musically

Certified gold, the love track he collaborated with Sjava from the posthumous album Mass Country is dedicated to his lover Nadia Nakai

Accompanying the single is an emotional behind-the-scenes video of the rapper dancing in his studio while recording the song

AKA and Sjava have officially released the 'Sponono' single. Images: @sjava_atm, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The passing of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes is one Mzansi that is struggling to move past, and the dropping of the Sponono single just pressed the reset button to the Megacy's healing process.

Mass Country drops Sponono four months after its release

Mass Country producer, Zadok, had previously revealed that the Jikelele hitmaker had plans to incorporate a Maskandi sound in the album and to feature Sjava in some of the songs.

Although the initial plan to make the album a collaboration between AKA and the Impilo singer did not happen, music lovers are fortunate to hear what the duo would have produced through Sponono.

Sponono is the second single released to radio off the award-winning posthumous album, Mass Country, post its release on 24 February 2023. It has already been streamed 2.6 million times across the globe and certified gold, according to slikouronlife.

AKA's Instagram page posted a never seen before video of the making of the song:

The Megacy on Twitter couldn't hold back their tears:

@MliselaSingatha was heartbroken:

"Tjo Hai marn there's absolutely no reason they had to kill him "

@IItumeleng_B said:

"I didn’t know him personally but I miss him "

@Lutendo_15 said powerful words:

"That bullet killed one person physically but killed millions emotionally."

Zimbabwean rapper Nadia Nakai the inspiration behind the track

It is a love letter dedicated to AKA's latest lover Nadia Nakai who has been trying hard to come to terms with the sudden death of the rapper.

The lyrics of the verse dedicate to Bragga go as follows:

“This is real love, it’s ride or die. Perfect combination, suit and tie. Angel, halo see you in my dreams in porcelain white”.

Bragga posts a heartbreaking tweet about Super Mega

The post reopened many wounds from his fans, who are trying to move on from the brutal death of the rapper. Kiernan was assassinated in February at a Durban venue while celebrating his belated birthday with his friends.

