Two TikTok creators hopped onto one of the latest amapiano tracks to take TiK ToK by storm, Ka Valungu by Tebza De DJ

The dancers displayed some amazing footwork that had people entertained with their infectious energy

Many people commented and with compliments about the energetic dance performance they put on effortlessly

A man and a woman at a mall put on quite a show. The pair were dancing to the latest amapiano song, Ka Valungu, which has xiTsonga lyrics.

A TikTok video of an amapiano dance routine to 'Ka Valungu 'had people insisting that they found the next hottest dance.

Source: TikTok

The video of the two dancing together received over 47,000 likes. Many people in the comments were confident that the, two had just created the latest dance trend.

2 TikTokkers impress with amapiano dance trend to new song taking over TikTok

@kananelo_n_ Posted a video dancing with another TikTokker. In the video, both of them were dancing to an amapiano trendy song, Ka Valungu, and their footwork was impressive. Watch the clip:

South Africans convinced 2 dancers have created latest dance challenge

Many people enjoyed watching the man and the woman dance. Online users thought they did such a great job that their moves would become a new trend.

thatoB_mogul said:

"Very smooth!!!! Ima hop onto this one!! no way!"

Miss L wrote:

"Hai both of you have captured my heart."

KaymoBlack commented:

"New challenge unlocked. Ttutorial for us with two left feet coz wow."

sandramalatji5m added:

"This is the first challenge that I approve for the song perfect one 100%."

SeropeMperekele wondered:

"Ok but how are we left footies supposed to copy that?"

Amapiano has South Africa ends in a chokehold

People love to see dance videos. Online users are especially interested in seeing amapiano choreography.

