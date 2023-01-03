One man put on a performance in the street that had South Africans cracking up when they noticed his 'co-dancers'

The guy put on a creative show by controlling big puppets that were created to move along with him

People were blown away by his talent and many comments expressed how impressed they were by the mini-concert

A man was dancing and had three puppets join him. The performer put on an interesting show in the streets for all to see.

People were singing his praises over his unique talent in the comment section and remarked that it was an ingenious way to entertain others.

Mzansi applauds man's lit puppet show

A street performer danced with two puppets and people were impressed by his clip on Facebook. The man has a contraption which makes it look like he is dancing with two life-size puppets. Watch the full video here.

Peeps often see public performances that went viral and this video was no different, receiving 26 000 likes on Facebook. People were in the comments raving about him and were amazed to see his creativity.

Thula Makhoba commented:

"This is so amazing. Creativity at its best, big up bro."

Marcus M Chokwe commented:

"Nevermind the song. What an amazing talent! Where is the Minister of Arts and Culture? Where are the philanthropists?"

Ntando Ntando's Mntambo commented:

"You're so talented my brother."

Thembi Zondi commented:

"Wow! You are so creative boy."

Anele Ntobza Mavundla commented:

"This is so amazing."

Phemelo Kungwane commented:

"The beats of this song have elements of gospel music. Love it"

Nozithelo Sakala Ngwenya

"The one with blue cap is wife material."

Kgotatso Skgotha Monks commented:

"The one at the back has Babes' pink hair. I love the performance."

Mimmy Al'umi commented:

"South Africa is unmatched when it comes to talent."

Wendy Jessop commented:

"Truly amazing talent."

