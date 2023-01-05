Rapper-turned-businessman, Cassper Nyovest, has taken to social media to flex his beautiful McLaren and Mzansi is here for it

Captioning the stunning pics of the posh whip, the Siyathandana hitmaker mocked all the people who claimed he doesn't own the car when he first showed it off

The star's supporters praised their fave for continuing to inspire them as he's one of the people who had absolutely nothing when they joined the music industry

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to show off his lux McLaren. The rapper-turned-businessman posted stunning pics of himself posing in front of the posh whip.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took a jab at his naysayers. Many, including controversial media personality Nota Baloyi, claimed Cass was not the owner of the car when he first showed it off on social media. They claimed he couldn't afford the supercar.

Taking to Twitter to throw a bit of shade in his naysayers' direction, Mufasa captioned the stunning pics:

"We beat the accusations!!! False Accusations!!!"

owns a multi-million rand car collection which includes a white Bentley, among other cars.

Mzansi applauds Cassper Nyovest for continuing to inspire them

The star's fans took to his timeline and praised him for continuing to prove that hard work pays off. He is a celebrity boxer, rapper, TV presenter, record label owner and has his own booze brand, among other businesses.

@BLetshoo commented:

"Hustlers!!! Hard workers!!! Kore you are that, 'Nothing is impossible until it's done', la motivator shame. May Jehovah continue to bless, guide and protect."

@Kanyisa_021 wrote:

"I don't think many of us understand how much of a big deal you are. We've watched you come into this industry with nothing, became one of the biggest artists ever in South Africa and now a multi millionaire and you'll be probably be the first self-made billionaire of our Gen. Mind boggling."

@_King_M added:

"Full time baller!!!"

Cassper Nyovest shows off stunning view from his mansion

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest had Mzansi jealous when he showed off a stunning view from his mansion. The rapper took to social media to share a snap he took from the top of his house.

The top view of the Siyathandana hitmaker's house shows a beautiful sunset, a swimming pool and his large green yard. Taking to Instagram, The Braai Show presenter captioned his post:

"My crib offers some of the most beautiful sunsets I have experienced. I consider myself blessed."

Mufasa's fans took to the timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Many shared that they're inspired by his success, adding that he deserves everything he has because of the hard work he puts in.

