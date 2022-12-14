A man from Germany who is visiting South Africa spread his good vibes by dancing with strangers

The TikTok dancer approached a South African police officer, grabbed his clipboard but surprised him with his next move

The bystanders in the video had funny reactions that left people amused as the TikTok went viral on the platform

A TikTok creator from overseas came to South Africa and could not get over the jolly police officers. The man travels the world and dances for strangers and this time he targeted South Africa's local cops.

A man visiting South Africa randomly walked up to police officers and danced for them. Image: TikTok/noelgoescrazy

The TikTokker is well known for his huge hair and for busting random moves in public. Online users were happy to see if South African cops would be a good sport about his dancing shenanigans.

Man dances for South African police officers

A German TikTok creator, @noelgoescrazy got over 11 million views after walking up to a South African policeman and dancing for him. Online users could not stop raving about his brave stunt. Watch the full video here:

Mzansi cops are well-known for being laid back. Many netizens remarked on how friendly the police officers looked. People even compared them to the creator's video from Germany and said South Africans looked more fun.

mishkasilver945 commented:

"I could tell this is South Africa the reactions."

Hi La Ry commented:

"The lady at the back felt the whole vibes."

ekaljiaa commented:

"Looks like more fun than in Germany."

DoubleCeeCee2 commented:

I love how he does something wild then tells them to calm down."

deidrelosper commented:

"Welcome to South Africa."

Thandokazi Jimlongo commented:

"Come to Johannesburg at MTN taxi rank, and grab a phone, it's going to be fun."

RatLord commented:

"Word of warning, don’t grab a phone in SA, nobody is gonna give you a chance to get to the dancing."

Lady chizzi

"He makes me laugh so much love this boy. "

yeahbruva

"Bros currently serving 6 years in max security for this ."

