A wave of floods swept over a part of South Africa and some children decided to make the most of it

One video shared on TiK ToK shows some local kids turned the Cape Town flooding mess into a communal swimming pool

Online users were in stitches over how the playful children found the bright side of a huge disaster

A TikTok video of a group of tots playing in the water in a flooded area went viral. People reacted to the video with funny commentary.

A few kids playing in a flooded street in Cape Town gave South Africans a different perspective on the floods. Image; TikTok/michaela_parrish_x

While the video was hilarious for many people, some thought it was a bitter-sweet sight. South Africans expressed pride over seeing the kids goof around in the water.

Kids play in flooded Cape Town treet

A TikTok video shows a group of children playing and swimming after their street was overflowing with water from the Cape Town floods. The video posted by @michaela_parrish_x shows one of the kids doing backstroke while others prefer to run and jump in the water.

The joy that the kids expressed had some people amused by their joy amid the national disaster. Others commented that the kid's situation showed how South Africans make the best out of every situation.

Icey0_1 commented:

"When life gives you lemons you make lemonade."

Siyabulela Shabalala commented:

"Other countries: Pray for South Africa. South Africa *swimming."

Aphiwe Zondi commented:

"Besides corruption we are the happiest."

Connie Smash commented:

"I like how we can turn any situation into fun."

Awandee_Nala commented:

Others are even wearing swimming costumes."

Halimah001 commented:

"We never disappoint shem.When life throws us a flood, we make public swimming pools."

MPHOZA@1550 commented:

"The beach has been b ought to our gates."

bonney commented:

"Thats my country it never disappoint."

mirage791 commented:

"Hahaha we make the most of every bad situation."

Rose commented:

"This is the way children in South Africa should grow up. FREEDOM."

President of Africa commented:

"Only relationships end in tears here in SA ...the rest we solve them with joy."

naazi12 commented:

"We will never miss December floods or not."

