A man posted a hilarious TikTok video of himself trying to swim in a pool after it did not go as planned

The video quickly went viral as people were really amused by what he tried to do when he dove into the pool

People cracked jokes at his expense as they commented that they knew it would not go well from the first second of the clip

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Peeps spread a video of a man failing miserably at swimming. Netizens could not get over it as the TikTok proved to be hilarious.

A man did his best to swim but ended up failing miserably. Image: TikTok/thabanibiyela0

Source: UGC

People could not stop raving over how badly the man failed at swimming. The video attracted lots of attention as online users shared their thoughts.

Man goes viral on TikTok for swimming session

A TikTok video of a man who cannot swim shows him trying his best. In the video, he jumps into the pool belly first and then fails to go anywhere despite his kicking.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi is always ready to react to someone's epic fail and people commented on how funny the video was. Many people cracked jokes making fun of the gent's very little swimming expertise.

Francisco Lopez commented:

"The dive sent me."

ur mom commented:

"Eh that jump defeated me."

satisfakshin commented:

"Malume jumping in like an upside down V."

s_bhungane commented:

"I'm malume when it comes to water, We don't swim we survive."

Pablooo commented:

"From the moment he dove you already knew."

Angel Leonie commented:

"Malume, you are winning."

sivu commented:

"Malume didn’t understand the assignment."

d_iimakatso commented:

"The way malume jumped is the way I jump into conclusions."

Andy Luabeya commented:

"I think Malume’s drowning."

Joy commented:

"Mara malume that jump already told me everything I need to know."

Zuleika commented:

"The way malume jumped was a sign."

user1245679078 commented:

"Financially…I am Malume."

"Jumped into someone's kitchen": Man dives into creepy waterfall, SA scared

Briefly News previously reported that a video on TikTok had people's imaginations running wild. Online users were convinced that a vacation spot in Mpumalanga looked like a horror movie.

People were in the comments on the video with speculations that it was not safe to swim. Many were paranoid and said that the man was as good as gone.

A TikTok video by @dineozonke shows a man taking a swim in a waterfall. People were not convinced that it was safe to swim where the man dove.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News