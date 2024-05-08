One heartbroken baker showed how Eskom hurt her in a video which is making rounds on social media

The clip of the woman gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and comments online

South Africans reacted to the lady's video as they rushed to her comments section with inquiries, while others were shocked

One woman was left devastated by the South African electricity public utility Eskom, and she shared a video detailing her story.

South African woman reveals how Eskom affected her business in a TikTok video. Image: Jasmin Merdan and Rodger Bosch

Heartbroken baker shows how Eskom hurt her

The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @ohsoheavenlycakes shared a clip on TikTok where she showcased how Eskom did her dirty. The businesswoman who was baking said in her video that 15 minutes into the baking process, she had 15 layers of cake in her oven. To the lady's surprise, the electricity went off.

@ohsoheavenlycakes continued by saying that she did not have electricity for 20 minutes, and in an attempt to save her cakes, she left them in the oven so they could cook with the bit of heat that was left.

I left those cakes inside, hoping for the best, and guess what? I am throwing them away. The pain I felt yesterday, the pain I felt, dear Eskom if I catch you," she said in her video.

Take a look at the woman's ruined cake below:

People are in shock

The video generated many views and many likes and comments. The woman's story touched social media users, who flocked to her comments section with inquiries while others expressed their thoughts.

Indondo kayise nonina said:

"Ibuye nini futh manje? I load-shedding."

Bee Kay Joko suggested:

"When you're in business, you can't rely on Eskom anymore, invest in a gas stove sis, so sorry."

Glena Munyai added:

"Currently, we don’t have load-shedding, so please don’t blame Eskom."

kdaniels049 asked:

"Why didn't you check the schedule first before baking."

Lamza de comedian wrote:

"Sorry dear...buy a gas stove for backup."

Woman's terrifying near-death experience revealed on TikTok, Mzansi is baffled

Briefly News previously reported that a woman took to social media to unveil how she nearly died during her sleep, and people were astonished by the video.

The footage shared by @tanya_posts on the video platform shows the young lady unveiling her burnt stove. She revealed that her brother left the stove on during loadshedding, and once she got up, she was frightened by the smoke that filled the house.

