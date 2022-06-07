A brilliant baker, Liz Merek, amazed many people on TikTok as she shared a video of the toilet cake she made

If she never said it was all baked and started eating a part of it, many would mistake the scenery for an actual toilet

People who reacted to her video online praised her artistry as they said she deserves all the popularity she could get for her work

A professional baker known as Liz Merek on social media went on TikTok to show one of her great works as she narrated the story behind it.

In a short TikTok video, she showed a masterpiece cake that looks exactly like a well-cleaned toilet.

A baked cake that looks like a toilet and people found it amazing. Photo source: TikTok/@sugargeekshow

Source: UGC

Why I baked the cake

She went ahead to narrate how she was commissioned by a company to bake it. According to Lizzy, despite showing the video of the cake to the company, they hired another person instead to make the cake.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The baker, therefore, said that she decided to make the video to tell other creators about the need to always sign a contract before they go into any kind of work.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

sugarhousecake asked:

"But how did it taste tho? What kind of cake did you make?"

Dale Thomas said:

"Your toilet looks even more realistic than the toilet that may have appeared in a really big video."

Bakersmann Cookies said:

"That’s so messed up! I’m so sorry this happened to you."

Charlesjean said:

"How Did you? I can’t even frost a cupcake."

B E A R said:

"I totally get what you’re saying… however I just want to say IT LOOKS AMAZING!!!"

Another baker shows off talent

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young lady and talented baker, Ade Bimpe, wowed many with her skill on Facebook and people wanted more.

In a post on Saturday, June 26, the lady posted photos of the sewing machine cake she baked for a client on BAD CAKE DAY Facebook group.

Just as she was about to reject the order, the baker summoned courage and went all in. That courage gave birth to a masterpiece.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News