A lady named Ade Bimpe has impressed many with her baking skills as she made a cake in the form of a sewing machine

Many people said she is talented as they added that the baker should not have any problems getting orders

There were some Facebook users who funnily wanted to know if everything around the baked sewing machine is also a cake

A young lady and talented baker, Ade Bimpe, has wowed many with her skills on Facebook and people wanted more.

In a post on Saturday, June 26, the lady posted photos of the sewing machine cake she baked for a client on BAD CAKE DAY Facebook group.

The talented lady has been massively praised on social media. Photo source: Ade Bimpe

Bimpe revealed that she was nervous when the order came as she had never done anything of that shape before. Just as she was about to reject the order, the baker summoned courage and went all-in. That courage gave birth to a masterpiece.

Photos showed a cake that could be mistaken for a real sewing machine from afar. One of the snaps shows her in the sculpting process. Her story quickly went viral on Facebook. It already had over 31k comments at the time of writing this report.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Benedict Lilian said:

"That cake is absolutely beautiful, it left me speechless, for a moment I thought it was a real sewing machine until I looked at it closely, girl you got it."

Awoye Bobmanuel said:

"Great work. But the scissors and buttons too na cake, make person no go put mouth for scissors the tin cut am ooh. But love your work."

Maduakolam Nnaemeka said:

"Jesus I didn't even read the write-up, at first thought it's just normal. Post this is wowwww, keep it up God bless your hustle."

King P Izuchukwu said:

"Wait ooo Chey na cake be all this work abi na welder work? If na cake hmmm very soon she go for produce robot using cake,. Flower u too much."

