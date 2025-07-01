South African internationally acclaimed music producer DJ Shimza recently performed with Sun-El Musician

The 36-year-old star posted a video of himself and Sun-El Musician performing back to back together

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the two stars' performance

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

DJ Shimza and Sun-El Musician performed together. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, @djshimza

Source: UGC

South African popular stars DJ Shimza and Sun-El Musician gave their fans what they have been longing for. The two music producers had fans buzzing as they gave the best performance ever.

Recently, the DJ who celebrated his 36th birthday on Thursday, 15 May 2025, posted a video of his back-to-back set with Sun-El Musician on X (formerly Twitter) Monday, 30 June 2025.

They performed together during DJ Shimza's unforgettable music event, Kunye, which took place in Pretoria on Saturday, 28 June 2025. Many netizens were impressed by this as they gave the two gents their flowers on social media.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to DJ Shimza and Sun-El performing together

Shortly after Athi Geleba's boyfriend shared the clip on his social media page, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@BongaMelo said:

"You owe us nothing G, Kunye Pretoria was a jump."

@Sanza_Mchunu279 wrote:

"Be sure to share that mix on Youtube, you hear me!"

@Sonwabi55176643 commented:

"Athi is blessed to be with you. You're one of my favourite deejays in the world."

@ChiefBango responded:

"I have seen you perform twice, and your passion is visible."

@ThokozaniShabba replied:

"You guys are subtle and humble."

@McCoyModise mentioned:

"You on your own lane, bro- what a gift!"

@DeepMystic_RZA1 stated:

"I've never been to a @KunyeRecords...Damn I've been missing out!"

What you need to know about Sun-El Musician

With several hits to his name and collaborations with esteemed artists like Samthing Soweto and Ami Faku, Sun El Musician has solidified his reputation as a talented artist. However, the person behind the name remains somewhat enigmatic.

Musician Sun-El Musician had made a name for himself in the industry. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He was born on March 28, 1989, in the Rosetta region of KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Raised by a domestic worker on the farms of Rosetta, he grew up alongside his four siblings after his parents separated during his childhood. Tragically, both parents passed away due to health issues in 2017, just a month apart.

This loss came in the same year he also lost his grandmother. In 2007, he enrolled in a bridging course at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, which was intended to transition him into a science course. However, he struggled with the studies, lost interest, failed his first year, and ultimately dropped out.

DJ Shimza draws mixed reactions after tweet about China

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African recording artist DJ Shimza caused a debate about his way of thinking after he tweeted about China’s production of clothes.

The DJ caused a reaction from local fans after she said most people think of China as a massive factory that produces fake clothes.

Source: Briefly News