Advocate Mkhuseli Ntaba will meet with the National Prosecuting Authority head in Mpumalanga after he failed to appear in court

Advocate Ntaba was the State prosecutor in the case against Joe Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela, and Philemon Msiza

South Africans weighed in on the latest development on social media, as some questioned whether the prosecutor was safe

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The State prosecutor in the Joe Sibanyoni case will meet with the NPA in Mpumalanga. Image: Updates with LolahM (Facebook)/ @southafricandly (X)

Source: Facebook

MPUMALANGA - Advocate Mkhuseli Ntaba, the prosecutor at the centre of the Joe Sibanyoni trial, will meet with the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga.

Advocate Ntaba will meet with the Director of Public Prosecutions in the province a day after he failed to appear in court for the bail application of the prominent taxi boss and three others.

His failure to appear saw the extortion and money laundering case against Sibanyoni and his co-accused struck off the roll. Sibanyoni was charged along with Bafana ‘King of the Sky’ Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela, and Philemon Msiza.

Sibanyoni was arrested on 12 May 2026, alongside Masilela and Msiza. Police indicated that they were still looking for a fourth person at that stage. The fourth person was later identified as Sindane, also known as the King of the Sky, who handed himself over to the police.

Joe Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela, and Philemon Msiza were charged with extortion and money laundering. Image: Updates with LolahM

Source: Facebook

Advocate Ntaba to meet with NPA head

Following his failure to appear, Advocate Ntaba was found guilty of contempt of court, a warrant of arrest was issued for him, and he was suspended by the NPA.

There was also no word of his whereabouts for the whole day, prompting fears that something had happened to him, as reports surfaced of alleged death threats made against him.

The NPA has now confirmed that the advocate resurfaced on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, and will have to account for his absence.

“The prosecutor will be meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga so that we get the report of what really transpired, but we are told that they will meet today (Tuesday),” NPA spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago said.

Kaiser also added that it was never the NPA’s view that the advocate was missing, but rather that he had been absent.

South Africans react to the news

Social media users weighed in on the news, sharing varying reactions to the fact that the prosecutor resurfaced. Some even questioned the judge’s conduct.

Dennis Nekhavhambe said:

“Even if he received threats, they would ask if he informed the authorities. Because it’s possible that he might have received visitors days before, just to warn him.”

Godfrey Maphosa asked:

“Why did the judge make such a rushed decision?”

Jaya Pillay added:

“The conduct of the judge is suspect.”

Victor V Masuku questioned:

“What if he is in danger? Or has he been kidnapped or maybe killed?”

Raven Magidigidi agreed:

“We demand proof of life.”

Victor V Masuku stated:

“Yeah, no, money talks these days.”

Advocate Shaun Abrahams unhappy with Sibanyoni's arrest

In a related article, Advocate Shaun Abrahams weighed in on the National Prosecuting Authority's handling of Joe Sibanyoni's case.

Briefly News noted that Abrahams is a former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) and is now representing the Mpumalanga taxi boss.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the case and Abrahams' comments about the organisation he previously led.

Source: Briefly News