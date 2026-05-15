MPUMALANGA – The fourth suspect arrested in an extortion and money laundering case in Mpumalanga has been identified as Bafana Sindane.

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Prominent taxi boss Bafana Sindane will appear in court alongside Joe Sibanyoni. Image: @_Msindazwe_.

Source: Twitter

Sindane, who is more popularly known as the “King of the Sky”, is a prominent multimillionaire taxi boss. Sindane handed himself over to police in relation to the case and will appear alongside Joe Sibanyoni, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate's Court on 15 May 2026.

Sibanyoni, another prominent taxi boss, was arrested on 12 May 2026 alongside Masilela and Msiza. At that stage, police indicated that they were looking for a fourth suspect but did not indicate who that was.

The four face charges of extortion and money laundering after a Mpumalanga businessman alleged that the suspects threatened to shut down his business unless he paid them money.

Who is Sindane?

Based in Gauteng, the multimillionaire taxi boss is no stranger to the headlines. Sindane has built a massive transport empire rooted which is rooted in the taxi industry. He is widely known for his public displays of luxury, frequently showing off his collection of supercars.

His fleet of luxury vehicles includes Porsches, Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

Sindane is also no stranger on the entertainment side of things due to his alleged relationship with South African actress and businesswoman Amanda Du-Pont.

The taxi boss reportedly funded a luxury lifestyle for du-Pont, spending hundreds of thousands of rands on her, as well as purchasing designer clothing, gifting her vehicles and paying for fancy holidays for her.

The high-profile relationship caused a stir online after Sindane’s wife took to social media and public channels to expose the affair.

Prominent Taxi Boss Bafana Sindane and businesswoman and actress, Amanda du Pont. Image: @sanelenkosiii

Source: Twitter

Source: Briefly News