Fadiel Adams Released on R10,000 Bail, NCC Leader Ordered to Report to Police Station Twice a Week
KWAZULU-NATAL – National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has been granted bail.
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Magistrate Wendalyn Robinson granted the Member of Parliament (MP) R10,000 bail in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on May 15, 2026.
Adams faces three counts of fraud and two counts of defeating the ends of justice. He was charged with allegedly interfering in investigations into the murder of African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leader Sindiso Magaqa.
Adams granted R10,000 bail
In handing down judgment, Magistrate Wendalyn Robinson noted that Adams was not considered a flight risk due to his family ties, responsibilities as an MP and ability to stand trial. She also ordered that he report to his local police station twice a week when granting his bail of R10,000.
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The state had opposed bail, citing risks that Adams could tamper with evidence and disregard court orders. Adams will return to court on 14 August 2024 for the continuation of the matter.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za