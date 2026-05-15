KWAZULU-NATAL – National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has been granted bail.

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NCC leader Fadiel Adams has been released on R10,000 bail. Image: Nthabiseng Nhlapo.

Source: Facebook

Magistrate Wendalyn Robinson granted the Member of Parliament (MP) R10,000 bail in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on May 15, 2026.

Adams faces three counts of fraud and two counts of defeating the ends of justice. He was charged with allegedly interfering in investigations into the murder of African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leader Sindiso Magaqa.

Adams granted R10,000 bail

In handing down judgment, Magistrate Wendalyn Robinson noted that Adams was not considered a flight risk due to his family ties, responsibilities as an MP and ability to stand trial. She also ordered that he report to his local police station twice a week when granting his bail of R10,000.

The state had opposed bail, citing risks that Adams could tamper with evidence and disregard court orders. Adams will return to court on 14 August 2024 for the continuation of the matter.

Source: Briefly News