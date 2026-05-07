GAUTENG— South Africans were divided after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema defended National Coloured Congress (NCC) president Fadiel Adams, who was arrested on 5 May 2026.

EFF president Julius Malema is not happy that Fadiel Adams was arrested. Images: @Julius_S_Malema/ X and Rsa News/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Malema posted a tweet on his @Julius_S_Malema X account on 6 May, a day after Adams was arrested. He said Adams’ arrest was wrong in all aspects. He compared his treatment to that of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko, who died in police custody in 1977.

“It might be nice to your ears and eyes for now, but this is inhumane and disrespectful. Who’s this guy? A murderer or an honourable Member of Parliament who went about doing what he’s elected to do?” Malema posted.

View the post on X here:

Why was Adams arrested?

The Political Killings Task Team issued a warrant of arrest for Adams after he was accused of interfering with the murder investigation of former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa. He was charged with fraud and obstruction of justice.

South Africans slam Malema

Netizens took Malema to task, and some were disappointed.

Lord Ori said:

“Aowa Moshabi, he had a choice to hand himself over, but he was acting tough. Please don’t compare the legend Steve Biko with this person.”

Natasha Huckfield asked:

“So, because of his position, he can ignore an order from the police?”

Lady M3 said:

“President, he wouldn’t be sitting at the back of a police van for over 30 hours if he had handed himself over when he asked. He brought all of this onto himself by disrespecting authorities.”

Uyphiwo Mdinsila said:

“Under Section 9 of the Constitution, everyone is equal before the law. If he wanted to be transported in a luxury vehicle or any other form of transport, he should have organised it himself on the day he was supposed to report to the police station as ordered by the SAPS.”

Source: Briefly News