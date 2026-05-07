KWAZULU-NATAL – Fadiel Adams will remain behind bars after the State’s application for a postponement was granted.

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Fadiel Adams will remain behind bars after his bail application was postponed. Image: Koos de Klerk Junior

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The National Coloured Congress leader made his first appearance before the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on 7 May 2026. He is charged with three counts of fraud and two of defeating or obstructing the ends of justice.

The Member of Parliament (MP) was arrested on 5 May 2026 on allegations that he interfered in the investigation into the murder of former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Secretary-General, Sindiso Magaqa.

After both the defence and State had their say, the magistrate ruled that the bail application was remanded until 13 May 2026. Adams will be kept in an undisclosed location until his next appearance due to safety concerns.

State asked for a postponement

During the MP’s appearance, the prosecutor asked for a postponement so that the State could gather material information for purposes of bail. He stated that this information was emanating from Adams’ numerous press briefings. He also said that the State needed to verify the address. The prosecutor then asked for a postponement of a week.

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The defence objected to this, saying that the State had ample time to get its ducks in a row. His defence lawyer said it would not be in the interest of justice for him to be kept behind bars for another week until the bail application.

He also noted that his client had no prior convictions and no pending matters and could afford R5,000 bail.

State concerned by Adams’ utterances

The State also indicated that its attitude towards bail had changed after the utterances made by Adams. The prosecutor said it would be a dereliction of duty if they didn’t oppose bail.

The prosecutor said that the MP had an attitude indicative of ‘catch me if you can’ and described himself as a fugitive. The prosecutor’s comments seemingly amused Adams, and the camera caught the MP smiling and laughing at some parts.

Source: Briefly News