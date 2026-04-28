The popular Gomes couple, Sergio and Marlen, were killed during a violent robbery at the business in Mahikeng

Six armed suspects stormed the couple's Totobola Butchery in Mahikeng on 24 April 2026, robbing customers and staff

South Africans expressed outrage online over the murders, blaming the government for the rising crime rate

Sergio Gomes and his wife, Marlene, were shot dead during an armed robbery at their business in Mahikeng on Friday, 24 April 2026. Image: Emilija Manevska/ @RiseAgainstEvil

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

NORTH WEST – As the country still deals with the abduction and murder of seven family members in KwaZulu-Natal, news of another brutal murder in the country has sparked outrage online.

Sergio “Search” Gomes and his wife, Marlene “Ma-Totobola” Gomes, were shot dead during an armed robbery on Friday, 24 April 2026. The couple owned the Totobola Butchery in Mahikeng.

Their murder sparked concerns about the rising crime rate in the country, with many blaming the government and saying that they no longer felt safe.

Couple killed during violent robbery

According to anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, six suspects stormed the butchery, robbing customers and staff. The suspects were armed and had masks on.

After robbing those at the store, the suspects attempted to forcefully take the couple to their nearby home in an attempt to access a safe at the property.

During the scuffle, shots were fired, and Marlene Gomes died at the scene. Her husband was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Police have opened cases of robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder, but no arrests have been made as yet.

The couple were killed after armed men attempted to take them to their home during a business robbery. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

South Africans disturbed by the violent crime

Social media users expressed outrage at the murder, with many blaming the government and discussing how the country was no longer safe.

@HeritageDailyN said:

“I personally know 9 people (friends and family) who were murdered in South Africa. Now there’s electricity and water uncertainty. No post office or railways anymore. Everything is breaking and falling apart. Hospitals are scary places. Total failed state.”

@MarieAlberts exclaimed:

“Cowards. Attacking people who did nothing. To die like this, it’s heartbreaking.”

@NnanaMosholi noted:

“Mahikeng Police Station is a few meters away, on Tillard Street. What were our women and men doing, yhuuu? I'm devastated.”

@HugoPretorius7 said:

“Cyril Ramaphosa, what is happening here is not freedom. Remove your 51% BEE thuggery now. Enough Ramaphosa, enough DA. Stop your unity messing with us.”

@EdwardthembaSa added:

“As a country, we are not winning the war against crime.”

@vivmulders exclaimed:

“So terribly sad. Crime in South Africa is out of control.”

@UnlikelyContent said:

“This is terrible news. When will the senseless killings stop? The killers are not afraid of the police, and that is a major problem.”

Other brutal murders in the country

Briefly News reported on several brutal murders in the country in just April 2026.

Source: Briefly News