New details have emerged about the brutal murder of seven members of a family from Newark in KwaZulu-Natal

One of the investigators explained what led officials to arrest one of the suspects, and how the others were nabbed

South Africans expressed outrage online over the incident, calling for harsh punishments for the men arrested for the crime

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A stolen Cellphone is what ultimately led police to a breakthrough in the brutal killing of seven family members. Image: Laudium Sun Page

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – More details have emerged about the brutal murder of seven members of one family in Newark, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Allen Monswamy, his wife Sandy and their children Kraidon and Shamaria were abducted from their home on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, along with their relatives Gonosagren Padayachee, Mooniamma Padayachee and Mariama Happanah.

Their bodies were dumped in a veld in Melmoth, over 150 km away from their residence. Police were led to the bodies by three suspects who were arrested the following day for the crime.

A stolen cellphone led to the arrests

Discussing the tragedy, Industrial Parks Security Services (IPSS) Operations Manager, Phumlani Vezi, explained how the suspects were arrested. IPSS assisted police in investigating the matter and apprehending the men.

He said that according to information, five suspects, who were known to the family, held them captive inside the house for hours. During this time, they assaulted them and forced victims to hand over bank cards and PINs. They also stole 11 cellphones.

“They tortured the family and raped one of the victims at the home,” Vezi said.

He added that the men were only able to withdraw about R3,000 from the bank account of Allen, but kept the phones with them, and they were probably going to try again.

Vezi explained that investigators were able to trace one of the stolen phones, which led them to one of the suspects. He then implicated the others.

The family were abducted from their home in Newark, KwaZulu-Natal, and murdered over 150 kms away. Image: Dasen Thathiah

Source: Facebook

The victims were murdered in Melmoth

Vezi further explained that the victims were forced into a white Ford Ranger, which belonged to the family and driven for about two hours to a remote area near Melmoth.

There, the suspects shot four of the family members and stabbed three. He added that one of the bodies was also found a bit further away from the others.

“We don’t know which family member was killed last, but one of the older women was found a bit further from the others, which indicates she probably tried to run,” he noted.

The suspects then travelled to Mandeni, where the vehicle was given to another suspect. At present, five suspects have been identified, including two who were employed by the family. Two of the other men were known to them as well.

The three who were arrested will appear before the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. Police are still hunting for the other two suspects.

South Africans weigh in on the murders

Social media users weighed in on the latest developments, with many calling for harsh sentences for the suspects.

Thuso Thusos Ndlovu said:

“They will face the music. What a brutal murder. The law must take its course. A death sentence for the criminals.”

Sheela Moodley added:

“What a loving, decent family to be taken in such a brutal manner. Those old grandparents, 70 and 83, lived so long. Can you imagine coming to that age and being killed? Their lives should have ended peacefully, not with aggression. Not good.”

Gillian Dickason – Smith urged:

“Bring back the death penalty.”

Sheela Moodley agreed:

“Yes, we need the death penalty implemented before it's too late.”

Martha Kubheka stated:

“Killing the whole family, Thieves or what, they must rot in jail.”

Matome Molopa exclaimed:

“Heartless.”

Other stories of multiple family members being murdered

Briefly News reported on several horrific stories over the years where more than one member of a family was murdered.

Source: Briefly News