A KwaZulu-Natal family lost four members after a shooting took place in Port Shepstone during New Year's Day celebrations

The incident is believed to have happened after midnight, and the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unknown

South Africans were devastated that the incident happened, and one netizen noted that KwaZulu-Natal needed prayers

PORT SHEPSTONE, KWAZULU-NATAL — South Africans mourned the death of four people in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, on 1 January 2026.

According to SABC News, the shooting allegedly took place while the family was celebrating the New Year. The motive behind the shooting is unknown. However, the South African Police Service launched an investigation into the incident.

Mass shootings in the festive season

A mass shooting in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, on 6 December 2025 resulted in the deaths of 11 people and 10 injuries. Three unknown gunmen entered the Saulsville Hostel in the early hours while the group of people were drinking, and opened fire. The youngest victim of the shooting was three years old.

The South African Police Service launched a manhunt after a deadly shooting at a tavern in Bekkersdal, West Rand on 21 December 2025. Police said that 12 unknown gunmen stormed the tavern and opened fire on patrons inside. They shot indiscriminately, including at people who were fleeing.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on the incident on social media were devastated.

Victor Munyai said:

"Let's pray for KZN, please."

Dumisani Nchupetsang said:

"Royal families, traditional leaders, political leaders, and the community at large must urge people to surrender illegal firearms. We can't always witness barbaric behaviour."

Peace Lover said:

"And everyone was thinking about the sound of fireworks, not knowing it was real gun sounds."

Zweli Ndlovu said:

"Killing has become a hobby because consequences are minimal."

Bongani Mgubela said:

"For some, the New Year is a chance to test their firearms."

Arthur Etiene Mgibasaid:

"That's why I am against fireworks. They are loud like gunshots, and you will never know until you are told about someone's passing. This thing of normalising crime like it's a cool thing must stop, period."

This is a developing story.

