The South African Police Service has opened a case and launched an investigation into a recent incident involving children that went viral on social media

The case follows the clip in which children were seen consuming alcohol at a party in the Eastern Cape during the festive season

South Africans called for the parents to be arrested and charged with negligence, and some slammed the police's abilities

NGQAMAKHWE, EASTERN CAPE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape, has launched an investigation into the viral incident in which children were recorded consuming alcohol at an event in December 2025.

The police's investigations led them to a house in the Khothane area. A 12-year-old, two children aged 11 years old, and two aged 8 years old were allegedly involved. However, no arrests have been made.

SAPS slams incident

SAPS said that the incident is viewed in a serious light. Making liquor available is a serious offence under South African law. Once the case has been thoroughly investigated, it will be handed over to the National Director of Public Prosecutions. SAPS also called on parents to protect their children. The police warned that anyone who is found giving alcohol to children will face the full might of the law.

A similar incident involving children also caused outrage. It involved a three-year-old from Newclare in Johannesburg who went viral after three elders made him smoke drugs in August 2025. The mother of the child was among the three who were arrested for the incident. The mother was charged with attempted murder and endangering a child's life.

South Africans call for parents' arrest

Netizens demanded that the police arrest the parents.

Sandzsaid:

"Arrest those parents and take the kids to social services."

Melikhaya Pantsi said:

"EC has a useless SAPS Provincial Commissioner. The video shows an adult female encouraging the drinking of alcohol. She should be in custody whilst other information is being gathered."

Tsitso09 said:

"There is nothing to investigate here. It's a matter of arresting and keeping them in prison until after New Year celebrations and sentencing them to six months of community work to be served over weekends."

CD asked:

"What about the parental negligence? Which department is assessing the parental neglect?"

Vaccinations asked:

"So is this regarded as a Schedule 6 offence where the bail will be denied to the parents?"

