A student went viral for allegedly causing havoc at school with his questionable behaviour in a video

The school boy got into trouble with his teachers, and he reacted to accusations in the worst way possible

Online users were taken aback by the young boy's hostility towards his teachers, and the clip sparked a discussion about the youth in South Africa

In a video circulating on social media, a pupil became a trending topic for his behaviour at school. One clip caught the moment that the student got into a face-off with his teachers.

The video of the young school boy received thousands of views. Many people expressed their concern for the young boy.

Boy allegedly not sober at school

In a video on X by @MDNnews, a school boy was arguing with teachers who accused him of coming to school drunk. The teachers in the video said the student smelled like alcohol and asked him where he got it. In the clip, the youngster spoke to his teachers disrespectfully and nearly charged at one of the educators. Watch the video of the pupil below:

South Africa worried about student

Many people wrote that the kid's behaviour was astonishing. Some people argued that the child was displaying a trauma response. Many commented, including public figures. Politician Mmusi Maimane said he thought the child was lashing out and that he needed help. He insisted that the young boy receive help instead of anger. Read netizens' divided comments below:

@SthembiD said:

"I feel so sorry for his mother."

@IAMBonRad commented:

"The teacher shouldn’t have recorded the video; it could harm his reputation for years to come. He’s just a kid who has strayed off course and needs supportive guidance to correct his behaviour. His parents have fallen short, and his teachers appear unable to assist, so I truly hope his community can step in to help."

@Nkgopotse_M wrote:

"This is a glaring cry for help, strength to whomever that will be able to reach out.🤍"

Some people gave the student the benefit of the doubt. Some pointed out the boy did not look intoxicated in the clip."

@Kamo96BucsBABY argued:

"This is a cry for help, hope he changes before he regrets."

@UbuntuTruth pointed out:

"He doesn’t look drunk, though."

@tania_tweetz argued:

"They definitely lying on this boy. Neat in appearance, and he was not drunk. The way he stood up and the fact that when he was next to the male teacher, the male teacher didn't pull a face, it was the camera person who instructed them that they should be repulsed."

