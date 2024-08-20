“I Would Leave”: Mzansi Angry After Disobedient Pupils Forced to Cut Their Hair

A large group of high school learners in the Eastern Cape had to face the music and cut their hair

One of the students shared that after their matric dance, they did not follow instructions from the school

People on the internet were more angry at the school for the punishment set than the naughty learners

Students had to say goodbye to their locks after breaking the rules. Images: @missy_cam_m

Respecting educators plays a role in shaping disciplined, responsible individuals ready to face the future. Unfortunately, a group of rebellious high school learners saw their fate when school heads instructed them to cut their hair, which had the internet up in arms.

The big chop

A TikTokker and possible student at the Eastern Cape-based high school, Camila Mbula (@missy_cam_m), uploaded a video of matriculants having to shorten their hair after failing to adhere to rules the private school set. While the boys had to get buzz cuts, the girls had to remove their hairpieces.

Camila wrote in the video:

"POV: The whole matric group 'disobeyed' school instructions."

The high school TikTokker clarified why the students had to cut their hair. She shared:

"Our school is in a small town, and it has a hostel. We were instructed to head straight back to the hostel after the matric dance, but we apparently booked all the BnBs in town for after-parties."

Mzansi thinks the punishment is unfair

After seeing the video, many local social media users defended the pupils, with some sharing that they could never be forced to shave their heads.

@allabout_lade told the online community:

"I would leave, respectfully. They can at least say no extensions."

@kylieeem.0824 had a similar thought and wrote:

"I would respectfully pack my bags and go home."

@charmaine_mashego shared what their parent would have done in the situation:

"My mom would fight everyone. It could never be me."

@_yourdadslover confessed in the comments:

"That would’ve been the day I dropped out."

@uservuyomase's family member had a similar experience, which they did not take too well:

"I was so upset when my sister told me she had to take her hair down! Too strict, sana."

@theeboity_mg, on the other hand, laughed and said:

"What a nice punishment."

