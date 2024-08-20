Four friends showed that instead of talking to girls, they chose to watch a princess cartoon series

The mates also snacked on dry cornflakes and, for some reason, had cooking oil with them

Many social media users found the clip hilarious and filled the post's comment section with questions

A group of friends preferred watching a cartoon series and eating dry cereal together than talking to girls. Images: @wandileoscar8

Spending time with friends can strengthen bonds and create unforgettable memories. Instead of mingling with ladies in the area, a few mates chose to watch their favourite cartoon show together in an oddly unique way.

Princess shows and dry cereal

Using the handle @wandileoscar8, a student on TikTok uploaded a video of a group of friends chilling in what appears to be a university residence. While intensely watching the theme song of the international cartoon Sofia the First play, the four young gentlemen snacked on dry cornflakes.

The clip also shows two friends with huge, fake bellies and bottles of cooking oil on the floor.

Providing context to the comical video, the TikTokker wrote:

"POV: Approach a girl or watch Sofia the First?"

Clearly, the guys chose the latter.

"You'll never go wrong with the boys," laughed @wandileoscar8 in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi has questions

The humour-filled video confused many local social media users. Some wondered about the state of the room in which the gentlemen found themselves.

Not knowing where to start, @thembakazi24 wrote:

"I've got so many questions."

@ofentselexie laughed and shared their worries:

"I am more concerned about the opened cereal boxes. Why are they all open?"

Looking for answers, @smoshoffic laughingly said to the public:

"Someone explain the oil and the pregnant guy."

A confused @vizzza._k asked the guys:

"What is this setup?"

The guys watching the cartoon had @yogirl_kylee commenting:

"The concentration is on another level."

@zee548864 found the video "cute" and laughingly wrote:

"They even know the lyrics."

