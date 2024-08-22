“Don’t Move”: Safari Guide and Group Get Up Close With a Big Leopard

People on a safari trip, accompanied by a guide, had to freeze in place when a leopard chilled near their vehicle

When one of the passengers slightly moved and caught the leopard's attention, the guide told the people they should not worry or move

People on the internet shared comments about how frightened they would have been in the situation

Going on a safari takes nature and animal lovers right into the heart of the wild, where people can see wildlife in their natural homes. A safari guide and his group got too close to a leopard that didn't seem to mind their presence.

A lounging leopard

TikTok user and self-proclaimed nature and safari addict @elleafricasafaris uploaded a clip showing a group of people in a safari van looking down at a leopard millimetres away from the vehicle and using it to shade itself.

After the big cat turned its head to look at a woman who slightly moved, the guide is heard saying off-camera:

"It's okay. Don't worry. Don't move."

Watch the video below:

Leopard stresses out the internet

Many social media users worried about the people's safety, as the leopard could have pounced on them at any moment, while others admired the big cat.

@ellenpalmer326 said to the online community:

"The guide wouldn't have to tell me not to move because I'd be frozen in fear. Beautiful cat, though."

@casitaszn12 spoke about one of the passengers seated at the back of the vehicle:

"I kept staring at the hand hanging over the railing, waiting for the leopard to take it."

@user6180406039058 wrote in the comment section:

"You would think they would have some type of enclosure on that vehicle. I hope they have life insurance."

After quoting the guide, @ill_loc added:

"Uhm, excuse me, sir? That sounds like I should be worrying."

@zasmigledasime asked the public:

"Why are they so close? Isn't that dangerous?"

@da88653 confessed in the comments:

"The temptation to reach out and pet it - even though it has murder mittens - would be too much for me."

