A clip of a leopard walking through a popular South African safari lodge resurfaced on Facebook

The big cat walked through the establishment's dining area to a ramp on the other side of the restaurant

While some people in the comment section were astonished, others thought it was an incredible experience

A leopard made its way through a restaurant without a care in the world. Images: Confess Za Follow / Facebook, Mint Images/ Art Wolfe / Getty Images

A clip of a leopard casually strolling in a lodge based in South Africa resurfaced on social media platforms, once again surprising netizens.

On the Facebook page Confess Za Follow, the account shared a video of someone capturing the moment the big cat walked into what appeared to be one of the Singita Sabi Sand Lodge's dining areas. The leopard exited the restaurant and walked up a ramp before the clip ends.

Take a look at the leopard in the video below:

Netizens comment on unbothered leopard

While some saw the encounter as dangerous, others marvelled at the possibility of being so close to the leopard.

Cathy Gibson shared their surprise:

"A really big one. Truly magnificent and creates the kind of memories that will last a lifetime."

Ronwyne King was not feeling the video:

"A nope for me. I stay clear of them animals. Even though I am South African, I have to be in an enclosed space."

Laurika Venter wrote in the comment section:

"Clearly his territory."

Sara Jane Nolan jokingly said to the online community about the strolling leopard:

"He loves a good buffet breakfast."

Jed Ward gave their take on the wild animal being so close to humans:

"Super dangerous. It lost all its fear of people."

Woman films a leopard hunting outside her window

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a woman who captured a hungry leopard trying to hunt a nyala right outside her window.

In the footage, the leopard can be seen approaching the animal at the far end of the lodge. The unknowing nyala was eating grass while the leopard continued to step closer to the animal.

The clip caused a massive debate among netizens, who pointed out the dangers of wild animals having access to where humans reside.

