A Cape Town couple faced a terrifying ordeal during their camping trip in Botswana's Mabuasehube Game Reserve

The couple's peaceful seven-day camping expedition turned into a horror scene when they were startled awake by the sounds of an animal scaling their vehicle's rooftop

The man punched the claws of the hungry leopard until the animal fell off their vehicle's rooftop

A Cape Town couple's quick thinking saved their lives during a leopard encounter. Images: @Wolfgang

Source: Getty Images

A Cape Town couple's camping trip in Botswana turned scary when they had to defend themselves against a hungry leopard.

According to The Witness, Gavin Allderman and Jill Sheard were camping in the Mabuasehube Game Reserve when they were woken up by an animal climbing onto their vehicle's rooftop tent.

Allderman, a retired SAA pilot, described how they initially thought it was a cheetah but soon realised it was a leopard. They fought off the leopard with bare hands, punching and screaming until the animal finally fell away.

As the couple thought about how to return to their vehicle, they heard what seemed like the animal leaping onto the car's bonnet.

Allderman said:

"I opened the tent on the opposite side, slipped down the ladder, and into the vehicle, which was fortunately unlocked. I yelled at Jill to find out if she was okay as I reversed the car. Blood was dripping everywhere.

" I drove the vehicle towards the leopard in an attempt to chase it, then drove slowly to another camp, about three kilometres away. At the other campsite I nervously alighted and got Jill down from the roof tent."

Allderman mentioned they were still processing the unexpected and frightening encounter but acknowledged that visiting the wilderness has significant risks.

Mzansi was stunned by the escape

People around South Africa praised the couple for their quick thinking. While some applauded their bravery, others thought it was too dangerous to park there.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Tim Stemmet said:

"You can't park there."

@Ayanda Pinqo Mhlope commented:

"Next time it'll be a Lion... stay the h3ll home."

@Emmanuel Maravanyika shared:

"We had a problem in Winterveld, 2 leopards seen on my 4ha plot. After 2 weeks they weren't seen again."

@Timmy Kayembe expressed:

"Until humans respect the wild life....stuff like these will always occur."

@Senzo Dreamboybeatz joked:

"I guess they never watched PREY."

