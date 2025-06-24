An American man who just landed in South Africa became a TikTok viral sensation after he filmed one of the first interactions he had in the country

Online users were fascinated by the video of the American sharing his experience visiting South Africa for the first time ever

The man became a viral hit after his video showed one of the most important parts of South African culture

One American man went viral on TikTok for showing his trip to South Africa. The man had just arrived in South Africa, and he readily received his first lesson about the country.

An American had to learn South African manners right after landing. Image: Carl Court / Getty Images / @red46664

The video of the man's first-ever South African conversation received more than 20,000 likes. There were more than 2,000 comments from people discussing the man's typically South African experience.

American lands in South Africa

In a TikTok video by @red46664, a man showed that he was at OR Tambo Airport and was documenting his first-ever arrival in South Africa. He pointed out the long line for customs, and he wanted to know where the bathroom was. The American artist asked one of the people at the airport where the bathroom was without greeting, and the stranger insisted on asking, "How are you?" over and over until he answered before helping him.

UK lady explains not greeting in SA

In another Briefly News story, a woman from the UK told people her thoughts on the greeting culture in South Africa. The lady had a completely different take when she posted a video and dressing questions about why foreigners who come to South Africa tend not to greet. The tourist explained that she is a solo female traveller and often times she's worried about her safety. To always make sure that she does not put herself in danger, she generally avoids greeting strangers, especially men. The video of the British woman explaining herself received divided reactions from South Africans.

Tourists sharing TikTok videos of their South African experience fascinate Mzansi. Image: Xavierarnau

SA applauds stranger teaching American

Many people thought the person who helped the Americans at the airport did a good job. South Africans remarked on how important it is to politely greet people first before asking for help. Locals in the comments confirmed that greeting first is a cornerstone of South African culture. Watch the video of the American below:

MaMfeka🦋said:

"No ‘cause why would you ambush a stranger with a question without greeting first? It’s common decency."

Sphe12 wrote:

"That HOW ARE YOU 😂😂😂 my sister representing."

kittymillions commented:

"In South Africa, we greet first, even if you are dying or injured. Greet first, then speak."

ProtectSA🇿🇦 asked:

"But why isn’t he greeting?"

Carizmo laughed:

"This is the most South African thing ever 😂"

Andy added:

"In South Africa, you greet even when you’re angry 🤣"

shazz__m 🇿🇦 🇬🇧 said:

"Another lesson he’s gonna learn is that the longer you avoid the line, the longer it gets. 😭"

