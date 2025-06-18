An American woman who moved to South Africa told people some of the culture shocks that she experienced

The lady who settled in the Western Cape shared a video letting others know some of the specifically South African things in the country

Many locals flooded the woman's TikTok videos, sharing their reactions to what she thought of their country

An African American woman told people all the unique things about living in South Africa. The immigrant in Cape Town made a video where she went over some of the things that she had to get used to.

A TikTok video of an African American disussing typical South African things. Image: @iamkourtneyjade

Source: UGC

People could not help but share their thoughts on how the woman felt about her South African experience. The lady's video received hundreds of comments from South Africans who shared their two cents on her impressions about the country.

American discusses South African culture

In a video, an American @iamkourtneyjade made a video where she detailed the five things she wished she knew before moving to South Africa. The first one on her list was the way South Africans use the word shame, the word pronounced "shem" can be used in various scenarios whether it's to express that something is cute or to express sympathy.

Next, she realised that McDonald's menu is completely different in South Africa. The third thing she wished she knew about South Africa was that everyone uses WhatsApp, including legitimate formal businesses. She said that in the United States, using WhatsApp for business made everything look like a scam. Fourth on her list was the fact that tap water is drinkable, unlike in the United States. Finally, the lady talked about loadshedding, which she says she got used to, and it doesn't matter to her as much anymore.

The Black American woman settled in South Africa with her two children. Image: @iamkourtneyjade

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to America's perspective on country

Many commented on the video sharing what they thought of the American living in South Africa. Briefly News previously reported on Kourtney in October 2024, and she has been living in South Africa ever since. She once shared a video about how much she enjoys Cape Town. Some people added more detail to the things she listed about Mzansi.

that_n said:

"When you say it like "shame" it sounds wrong. It's 'shemm'"

Menziwa wrote:

"Love how you didn’t say SA is cheap."

HorsePower commented:

"Please remember, the tone used matters in that 'shem'"

Motlatsi was impressed:

"And we don’t say “Oh really”, instead we say 'Serious?'"

🤍🦋 gushed:

"Umuhle shem❤️"

kabo53 commented:

"An American woman and TikTokker living in South Africa cannot believe the beauty of Cape Town."

American hun prefers shopping in SA

Cape Town is a popular holiday destination for many in South Africa. The city is known for its stunning beaches and enchanting views.

An American woman living in South Africa simply cannot get over the beauty of Cape Town’s malls. Yes, women are obsessed with malls, but Kourtney made striking comparisons between American and South African malls.

