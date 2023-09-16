McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

McDonald's has been around since 1940, and its continuous reinvention makes it one of the most preferred fast-food chains globally. The restaurant offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction. This article highlights McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa. Besides finding out prices of items on the McDonald's main menu, the breakfast menu, desserts, beverages, snacks, etc., you will discover items on promotion.

McDonald's is the world's second-largest chain of fast-food restaurants after Subway, with over 37,000 outlets globally. The franchise launched in South Africa in November 1995, with its first shop set in Blackheath, Gauteng. The company operates more than 300 restaurants in nine SA provinces.

McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa

The McDonald's SA delivery menu features a variety of exciting meals, including snacks, beverages, desserts, and breakfast. The prices vary with the item and the quantity of orders. Additionally, you can save money by buying food on promotion. Below is the McDonald's online order menu and prices for customers who request delivery services:

Main menu prices

The McDonald's main menu and prices are as follows;

Item Price Fries From R20.50 Hamburger From R24.00 Chicken Burger From R24.00 Jalapeno Single From R28.50 Cheeseburger From R29.50 Regular Chilli Cheese McFlavour Fries From R29.90 Veggie Burger From R29.90 4pc McNuggets From R31.00 Green Salad From R31.90 Jalapeno Double From R37.00 Large Chilli Cheese McFlavour Fries From R39.90 Double Cheeseburger From R39.90 Spicy Cajun Chicken From R39.90 6pc McNuggets From R42.00 Chicken Big Mac From R49.90 Big Mac From R51.90 Chicken Foldover From R52.50 Quarter Pounder with Cheese From R53.90 Grand Chicken Spicy From R54.50 Grand Chicken Special From R56.50 Chicken Salad From R56.90 Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe From R58.90 Spicy Foldover From R57.00 10pc McNuggets From R63.00 McFeast From R79.00 McFeast Spicy From R81.00 Spicy Cajun Sharebag From R229.90 Big Mac Sharebag From R249.90

Breakfast menu prices

Below is the McDonald's breakfast menu and prices for customers who need delivery services;

Item Price Fries From R20.50 Hashbrown From R24.00 Boerie Breakfast Bun From R29.00 Sausage McMuffin From R30.00 Egg McMuffin From R32.50 Sausage McMuffin with Egg From R32.50 Mega McMuffin From R40.90 Boerie Hashbrown Stack Combo From R40.90 Egg McMuffin Meal From R43.50 Sausage McMuffin Meal From R43.50 Sausage McMuffin with Egg Meal From R46.00 SA Breakfast From R49.90 Mega McMuffin Meal From R56.90 SA Breakfast with Coffee From R59.90

Dessert menu prices

The McDonald's dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats;

Item Price Plain Sundae From R21.50 Apple Pie From R22.50 Caramel Sundae From R25.50 Chocolate Sundae From R25.50 Strawberry Sundae From R25.50 Oreo McFlurry From R35.90

Beverages menu prices

McDonald's beverage menu has these items, and delivery services are available for online orders;

Item Price from Stoney Zero From R16.50 Coke no Sugar From R16.50 Bonaqua Still Water From R17.00 Coke From R20.00 Fanta From R20.00 Sprite From R20.00 Crème Soda From R20.00 Apple Juice From R21.50 Orange Juice From R24.50 Apple Juice From R24.50 Filter with Milk From R25.50 Filter no Milk From R25.50 Americano From R26.00 McFizz Passion Fruit From R27.00 McFizz Watermelon From R27.00 Caramel Chai Shake From R28.50 Powerade Mountain Blast From R28.50 Strawberry Shake From R28.50 Vanilla Shake From R28.50 Chocolate Shake From R28.50 Cappuccino From R29.50 Hot Chocolate From R30.50 Latte From R30.50

McCafé menu prices

Here is the McCafé McDonald's menu with prices in South Africa if you order online;

Item Price Home-style Doughnut From R9.90 Caramel Doughnut From R12.90 Choco Doughnut From R12.90 White Doughnut From R12.90 Filter with Milk From R25.50 Filter no Milk From R25.50 Americano From R26.00 Hazelnut Iced Latte From R26.90 Caramel Iced Latte From R26.90 Vanilla Iced Latte From R26.90 Choc Hazelnut Iced Latte From R29.10 Cappuccino From R29.50 Hot Chocolate From R30.50 Latte From R30.50 Mango Frappe From R33.00 Strawberry Frappe From R33.00 Chocolate Ganache Cake From R33.70 Strawberry Cheese Cake From R33.70 Carrot Cake From R33.70 Chocco Frappe From R43.90 Mocha Frappe From R43.90 Caramel Frappe From R43.90 Latte Frappe From R43.90

Happy Meals menu prices

McDonald's prices for items on the Happy Meal menu are as follows for online orders;

Item Price Additional Happy Meal Toy From R15.00 Happy Meal Chicken Burger with Fries From R49.90 Happy Meal Hamburger with Fries From R49.90 Happy Meal McNuggets with Fries From R49.90 Happy Meal Hamburger with Corn From R50.90 Happy Meal McNuggets with Corn From R50.90

Time for a snack menu and prices

The McDonald's menu price list for snacks is as follows when you order them online:

Item Price Fries From R20.50 Corn From R21.50 4pc McNuggets From R31.00 6pc McNuggets From R42.00 10pc McNuggets From R63.00

McDonald's menu specials/promotions

The McDonald's online order menu has the following promotions:

Item Price Caramel Chai Shake From R28.50 Regular Chilli Cheese McFlavour Fries From R29.90 Green Salad From R31.90 Large Chilli Cheese McFlavour Fries From R39.90 Chicken Big Mac From R49.90 Grand Chicken Spicy From R54.50 Grand Chicken Special From R56.50 Chicken Salad From R56.90

Note below:

McDonald's takes online orders for the items on the breakfast menu from 06:00 am to 10:30 am, and the main menu items can be ordered from 10:30 am to 10:00 pm.

Also, note that the McDonald's opening hours vary from restaurant to restaurant. Therefore, confirm opening times for a specific store with the contact center 0860 623 623.

Is McDonald's available in South Africa?

McDonald's first restaurant in South Africa was established in November 1995. Today, this fast-food franchise has about 400 restaurants in nine of South Africa's provinces.

How many menu items are in McDonald's?

The McDonald's online order menu has over 145 fast-food items. The price of each meal/food depends on the quantity you order.

How much is a Big Mac meal in South Africa?

McDonald's South Africa sells the Chicken Big Mac at R49.90, the Big Mac costs R51.90, and the Big Mac Sharebag meal is R249.90.

What is the cheapest item on McDonald's menu?

The cheapest food on the McDonald's online order menu in South Africa is an R9.90 Home-style Doughnut.

What's the most expensive item at McDonald's?

The R249.90 Big Mac Sharebag is the most expensive item on the McDonald's online order menu in South Africa.

What are the McDonald's combo meals prices?

The Happy Meals items on South Africa's McDonald's online order menu cost R49.90 to R50.90.

How much is the Nazo meal?

A Nazo Quarter Deluxe Regular Meal costs R49.90 at McDonald's SA. Buy the meal, take a picture of yourself enjoying it, then SMS NAZO to 33659 and stand a chance of winning R100 000. Each SMS costs R1.50.

How much is the Cardi B meal?

In 2023, Cardi B and Offset McDonald bought a meal at McDonald's USA for around $20.39.

What was in the Cardi B and Offset meal at McDonald's?

In 2023, Cardi B ordered a McDonald's cheeseburger with tangy BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola, while Offset requested a quarter pound with cheese and a large Hi-C orange lavaburst. The two also shared a large order of fries and a hot, flakey apple pie.

The meal contains Cardi's favorite combo, a cheeseburger, barbeque sauce, and a large Coke, while Offset's meal consists of a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The order also comes with a hot, flakey apple pie and large fries for sharing.

The McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa consider the financial capabilities of its diverse market. You can find numerous meals on this menu, regardless of income level. Additionally, McDonald's South Africa offers delivery services to orders made online.

