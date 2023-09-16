Global site navigation

McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
by  Peris Walubengo Alice Wabwile

McDonald's has been around since 1940, and its continuous reinvention makes it one of the most preferred fast-food chains globally. The restaurant offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction. This article highlights McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa. Besides finding out prices of items on the McDonald's main menu, the breakfast menu, desserts, beverages, snacks, etc., you will discover items on promotion.

McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa
McDonald's sandwich, chicken, and fries. Photo: @McDonalds (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

McDonald's is the world's second-largest chain of fast-food restaurants after Subway, with over 37,000 outlets globally. The franchise launched in South Africa in November 1995, with its first shop set in Blackheath, Gauteng. The company operates more than 300 restaurants in nine SA provinces.

McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa

The McDonald's SA delivery menu features a variety of exciting meals, including snacks, beverages, desserts, and breakfast. The prices vary with the item and the quantity of orders. Additionally, you can save money by buying food on promotion. Below is the McDonald's online order menu and prices for customers who request delivery services:

Main menu prices

The McDonald's main menu and prices are as follows;

ItemPrice
FriesFrom R20.50
HamburgerFrom R24.00
Chicken BurgerFrom R24.00
Jalapeno SingleFrom R28.50
CheeseburgerFrom R29.50
Regular Chilli Cheese McFlavour FriesFrom R29.90
Veggie BurgerFrom R29.90
4pc McNuggetsFrom R31.00
Green SaladFrom R31.90
Jalapeno DoubleFrom R37.00
Large Chilli Cheese McFlavour FriesFrom R39.90
Double CheeseburgerFrom R39.90
Spicy Cajun ChickenFrom R39.90
6pc McNuggetsFrom R42.00
Chicken Big MacFrom R49.90
Big MacFrom R51.90
Chicken FoldoverFrom R52.50
Quarter Pounder with CheeseFrom R53.90
Grand Chicken SpicyFrom R54.50
Grand Chicken SpecialFrom R56.50
Chicken SaladFrom R56.90
Quarter Pounder with Cheese DeluxeFrom R58.90
Spicy FoldoverFrom R57.00
10pc McNuggetsFrom R63.00
McFeastFrom R79.00
McFeast SpicyFrom R81.00
Spicy Cajun SharebagFrom R229.90
Big Mac SharebagFrom R249.90

Breakfast menu prices

Below is the McDonald's breakfast menu and prices for customers who need delivery services;

ItemPrice
FriesFrom R20.50
HashbrownFrom R24.00
Boerie Breakfast BunFrom R29.00
Sausage McMuffinFrom R30.00
Egg McMuffinFrom R32.50
Sausage McMuffin with EggFrom R32.50
Mega McMuffinFrom R40.90
Boerie Hashbrown Stack ComboFrom R40.90
Egg McMuffin MealFrom R43.50
Sausage McMuffin MealFrom R43.50
Sausage McMuffin with Egg MealFrom R46.00
SA BreakfastFrom R49.90
Mega McMuffin MealFrom R56.90
SA Breakfast with CoffeeFrom R59.90

Dessert menu prices

The McDonald's dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats;

ItemPrice
Plain SundaeFrom R21.50
Apple PieFrom R22.50
Caramel SundaeFrom R25.50
Chocolate SundaeFrom R25.50
Strawberry SundaeFrom R25.50
Oreo McFlurryFrom R35.90

Beverages menu prices

McDonald's beverage menu has these items, and delivery services are available for online orders;

ItemPrice from
Stoney ZeroFrom R16.50
Coke no SugarFrom R16.50
Bonaqua Still WaterFrom R17.00
CokeFrom R20.00
FantaFrom R20.00
SpriteFrom R20.00
Crème SodaFrom R20.00
Apple JuiceFrom R21.50
Orange JuiceFrom R24.50
Apple JuiceFrom R24.50
Filter with MilkFrom R25.50
Filter no MilkFrom R25.50
AmericanoFrom R26.00
McFizz Passion FruitFrom R27.00
McFizz WatermelonFrom R27.00
Caramel Chai ShakeFrom R28.50
Powerade Mountain BlastFrom R28.50
Strawberry ShakeFrom R28.50
Vanilla ShakeFrom R28.50
Chocolate ShakeFrom R28.50
CappuccinoFrom R29.50
Hot ChocolateFrom R30.50
LatteFrom R30.50

McCafé menu prices

Here is the McCafé McDonald's menu with prices in South Africa if you order online;

ItemPrice
Home-style DoughnutFrom R9.90
Caramel DoughnutFrom R12.90
Choco DoughnutFrom R12.90
White DoughnutFrom R12.90
Filter with MilkFrom R25.50
Filter no MilkFrom R25.50
AmericanoFrom R26.00
Hazelnut Iced LatteFrom R26.90
Caramel Iced LatteFrom R26.90
Vanilla Iced LatteFrom R26.90
Choc Hazelnut Iced LatteFrom R29.10
CappuccinoFrom R29.50
Hot ChocolateFrom R30.50
LatteFrom R30.50
Mango FrappeFrom R33.00
Strawberry FrappeFrom R33.00
Chocolate Ganache CakeFrom R33.70
Strawberry Cheese CakeFrom R33.70
Carrot CakeFrom R33.70
Chocco FrappeFrom R43.90
Mocha FrappeFrom R43.90
Caramel FrappeFrom R43.90
Latte FrappeFrom R43.90

Happy Meals menu prices

McDonald's prices for items on the Happy Meal menu are as follows for online orders;

ItemPrice
Additional Happy Meal ToyFrom R15.00
Happy Meal Chicken Burger with FriesFrom R49.90
Happy Meal Hamburger with FriesFrom R49.90
Happy Meal McNuggets with FriesFrom R49.90
Happy Meal Hamburger with CornFrom R50.90
Happy Meal McNuggets with CornFrom R50.90

Time for a snack menu and prices

The McDonald's menu price list for snacks is as follows when you order them online:

ItemPrice
FriesFrom R20.50
CornFrom R21.50
4pc McNuggetsFrom R31.00
6pc McNuggetsFrom R42.00
10pc McNuggetsFrom R63.00

McDonald's menu specials/promotions

The McDonald's online order menu has the following promotions:

ItemPrice
Caramel Chai ShakeFrom R28.50
Regular Chilli Cheese McFlavour FriesFrom R29.90
Green SaladFrom R31.90
Large Chilli Cheese McFlavour FriesFrom R39.90
Chicken Big MacFrom R49.90
Grand Chicken SpicyFrom R54.50
Grand Chicken SpecialFrom R56.50
Chicken SaladFrom R56.90

Note below:

McDonald's takes online orders for the items on the breakfast menu from 06:00 am to 10:30 am, and the main menu items can be ordered from 10:30 am to 10:00 pm.

Also, note that the McDonald's opening hours vary from restaurant to restaurant. Therefore, confirm opening times for a specific store with the contact center 0860 623 623.

Is McDonald's available in South Africa?

McDonald's first restaurant in South Africa was established in November 1995. Today, this fast-food franchise has about 400 restaurants in nine of South Africa's provinces.

How many menu items are in McDonald's?

The McDonald's online order menu has over 145 fast-food items. The price of each meal/food depends on the quantity you order.

How much is a Big Mac meal in South Africa?

McDonald's South Africa sells the Chicken Big Mac at R49.90, the Big Mac costs R51.90, and the Big Mac Sharebag meal is R249.90.

What is the cheapest item on McDonald's menu?

The cheapest food on the McDonald's online order menu in South Africa is an R9.90 Home-style Doughnut.

What's the most expensive item at McDonald's?

The R249.90 Big Mac Sharebag is the most expensive item on the McDonald's online order menu in South Africa.

McDonald's prices in South Africa
McDonald's chicken, fries, and dip-in sauce. Photo: @McDonalds (modified by author)
What are the McDonald's combo meals prices?

The Happy Meals items on South Africa's McDonald's online order menu cost R49.90 to R50.90.

How much is the Nazo meal?

A Nazo Quarter Deluxe Regular Meal costs R49.90 at McDonald's SA. Buy the meal, take a picture of yourself enjoying it, then SMS NAZO to 33659 and stand a chance of winning R100 000. Each SMS costs R1.50.

How much is the Cardi B meal?

In 2023, Cardi B and Offset McDonald bought a meal at McDonald's USA for around $20.39.

What was in the Cardi B and Offset meal at McDonald's?

In 2023, Cardi B ordered a McDonald's cheeseburger with tangy BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola, while Offset requested a quarter pound with cheese and a large Hi-C orange lavaburst. The two also shared a large order of fries and a hot, flakey apple pie.

The meal contains Cardi's favorite combo, a cheeseburger, barbeque sauce, and a large Coke, while Offset's meal consists of a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The order also comes with a hot, flakey apple pie and large fries for sharing.

The McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa consider the financial capabilities of its diverse market. You can find numerous meals on this menu, regardless of income level. Additionally, McDonald's South Africa offers delivery services to orders made online.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Briefly.co.za published a list of some of Sandton's cheapest restaurants. The prestigious suburb is in the north of Johannesburg, and most of the area's eateries are beyond some's eating budget.

Crispy Kreme Rosebank and Bistro Dolce Vita are among the most preferred restaurants with affordable menu prices. Check the article for more on what they serve.

