Updated Steers menu and prices in South Africa for 2024
Steers is one of the most popular QSR chains in South Africa offering variety, from flame-grilled burgers to juicy chicken and tender ribs. The fast-service restaurant brand offers affordable takeaways and diners of mouth-watering meals and drinks. So, are you looking for a quick snack or a hearty meal in South Africa? This updated list of Steers menu and prices will guide your quest for satisfaction.
George Halamandraris founded Steers in 1960. But the first Steers restaurant in South Africa was established in 1970 at Jeppe Johanessburg by his son Johh Halamandaris. As of 2024, the famous hamburger brand has over 600 restaurants. These restaurants are in South Africa and different countries like Namibia, Mauritius, Botswana, and Zambia.
What do they sell at Steers?
Known for its flame-grilled burgers, Steers provides meals at cheap prices for its customers. Their menu covers fresh and succulent meals like 100% real burgers, handmade chips, veggie meals, milkshakes, beverages, and ribsters.
Steers menu and prices in 2024 in South Africa differ in location and the quantity chosen. Also, you can order online via their app or contact their call centre.
Before heading to Steers for lunch, you may wanted to check their online Steers pdf menu and prices in South Africa to see if they want to want. .Below is a list of their menu and prices as of 2024.
Steers burger menu prices
The Burger Steers menu is divided into different categories to meet the needs and satisfaction of every customer. Here are the diverse Steers burger prices and tasty burger menu that will make you yearn for more.
Classic burgers
Classic contains beef, bacon, and cheeseburgers. They are made with fresh ingredients and sauces to maintain their unique taste. Each burger has different prices when bought with Hand Cut chips. Here is the list!
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Mjojo Cheese
|82.90
|Bacon and Cheese
|82.90
|Chilli Cheese
|77.90
|Mo' Cheese
|89.90
|Prince
|77.90
|Cheese
|72.90
|Steers
|67.90
|Rave
|59.90
Ribster burgers
These burgers with BBQ ribs in a bun are worth your money. Below are steers menu and prices in 2024 for ribster burgers
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Ribster Cheese
|67.90
|Ribster
|62.90
Chicken burgers
Are you craving burgers with chicken and also a mixture of cheese? Steers got you covered. Here are varieties for you and their costs:
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Chicken, Bacon & Cheese
|84.90
|Chicken Cheese
|69.90
|Chicken
|59.90
Get real value burgers
Steers have updated their menu to cater to customers with limited money who seek meals with value. These burgers are less expensive but have real value.
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Cheesy BBQ Double
|49.90
|Cheesy BBQ Triple
|59.90
|Cheesy BBQ
|39.90
|King Steer
|49.90
|Steers Cheese
|39.90
|Steers
|29.90
|Rave
|29.90
King Steers burgers
This is the best and one of the biggest burgers offered by Steer. The beef patties and cheese slices are doubled, and it also has the one of big bacon. The prices of those in this category are these:
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Mighty
|144.90
|Big Bacon
|129.90
|Original King Steer
|109.90
Real hungry burgers
Here is a menu Steers provides for people who are hungry to consume large, mouth-watering burgers:
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Double Cheesy Bacon
|129.90
|Mega Ribster
|109.90
Chicken menu
You can enjoy various delicious flavour from Steers on their flame-grilled chicken. The available options are mild, hot and lemon, and herb flavoured. Their chicken price menu are:
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Real Chicken Feast
|199.90
|Full Chicken
|169.90
|Half Chicken
|129.90
|Quarter chicken
|49.90
Steers ribs menu prices
Steers restaurants proudly serve flame-grilled ribs, ensuring everyone can indulge in the joy of savory ribs. Below are the prices for the ribs.
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Loin Pork Ribs and Quarter Chicken
|289.90
|Loin Pork Ribs Meal
|249.90
Flame grills
This menu consists of enjoyable flame-grilled chicken wings, briskets, and wors. Check out the flame grill prices.
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Brisket & Wors
|99.90
|Brisket
|74.90
|Wors
|49.90
Real sharing menu
Are you considering dining with your family, special ones, or friends? Then check out this menu of Steers sharing meals. They contain between two to four flamed grilled burgers and hand cut chips. Here is the list:
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Mix It Up
|299.90
|Steers Burgers
|249.90
|King Steer Burgers
|199.90
|Double Up
|169.90
Real treats for everyone
Real treats are meant to bring you all the coolness you need. They offer various chilled ice creams cones and swirls. Below are the available real treats categories.
Ridiculously thick milkshakes
For those who love milkshakes you can choose from any of the following.
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Turkish Delight
|39.90
|Bar-One
|34.90
|Salted Caramel
|34.90
|Chocolate
|29.90
|Strawberry
|29.90
Swirling ice cream delight
Swirling ice cream comes in various categories at affordable prices.
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Strawberry
|26.90
|Chocolate
|26.90
|Caramel Dip
|29.90
|Chocolate Dip
|29.90
|Choc Ripple
|26.90
|Classic
|19.90
Ice cream cones
Ice cream cones are cheap and fan for kids who enjoy taking ice creams.
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Caramel Dip
|19.90
|Chocolate Dip
|19.90
|Choc Ripple
|19.90
|Classic
|7.90
Real sides
Steers is renowned for selling one of the best chips in South Africa. Check out their real sides menu.
Hand-cut chips menu
Experience the authentic taste of their freshly cut, never-frozen chips sprinkled with their special seasoning salt.
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Chips
|29.90
|Cheesy Chips
|39.90
|Diced Jalapeño Cheesy Chips
|42.90
|Crispy Onion Bits Cheesy Chips
|32.90
|Bacon Bits Cheesy Chips
|35.90
Salads
Here is the menu of Steers salad for customers needing an extra taste with their burgers and chips.
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Green Salad
|39.90
|Chicken Salad
|64.90
Pap
Their flame-grilled are great without an accompaniment, but paired with a side of pap or pap and Sishebo? It's a vibe that satisfies you the Mzansi way.
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Pap
|8.90
|Pap and Sishebo
|15.90
Plant based menu
If you are a vegetarian and want to avoid the taste of beef or rib in your burger or meal, here is the best Steers menu for you:
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Double Veggie Burger
|99.90
|6 Veggie Bites
|74.90
|Veggie Burger
|69.90
Real breakfast
Seeking a fantastic start to your day? Explore Streets' authentic breakfast menu. They offer a variety of options perfect for a quick and satisfying morning meal on the go.
Breakfast buns
Their breakfast buns are soft and worth a try.
|Item
|Category
|Beef Patty, Bacon and Egg Breakfast Bun
|65.90
|Bacon, Cheese, Egg and Tomato Breakfast Bun
|47.90
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Bun
|45.90
|Bacon and Egg Breakfast Bun
|40.90
|Egg Breakfast Bun
|30.90
Hot drinks
For some hot drinks, they have a variety you can choose from.
|Item
|Price in Rands
|Black Coffee
|11.90
|White Coffee
|11.90
|Hot Chocolate
|14.90
|Caffè Latte
|19.90
|Cappuccino
|19.90
Kids menu
Steers have delicious and soft meals for kids under their kids menu. Your kids can enjoy any of the following at an affordable price.
|Item
|Price Rands
|Kids Rave
|49.90
|Kids Cheese
|49.90
|Kids Rib Strips
|49.90
How much is Wacky Wednesday at Steers?
The Steers Wacky Wednesday promo includes two burgers for only R59.90. This is a flame grilled typo with a delicious taste of mustard.
Does Steers sell full chicken?
The full chicken alone is R159.90. If it is bought with hand-cut chips, it costs R169.90. The full chicken is deal for a family.
How much is quarter chicken at Steers?
Quarter chicken at Steers comes with fries and goes for only R49.90.
Steers menu and prices periodically change to aid customers in getting flavourful meals with ease. The company has existed for over six decades and continually adds more innovations to its services and meals. This makes them a top-notch choice in South Africa.
