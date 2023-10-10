Global site navigation

Updated Steers menu and prices in South Africa for 2024
by  Favour Adeaga Jackline Wangare

Steers is one of the most popular QSR chains in South Africa offering variety, from flame-grilled burgers to juicy chicken and tender ribs. The fast-service restaurant brand offers affordable takeaways and diners of mouth-watering meals and drinks. So, are you looking for a quick snack or a hearty meal in South Africa? This updated list of Steers menu and prices will guide your quest for satisfaction.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

George Halamandraris founded Steers in 1960. But the first Steers restaurant in South Africa was established in 1970 at Jeppe Johanessburg by his son Johh Halamandaris. As of 2024, the famous hamburger brand has over 600 restaurants. These restaurants are in South Africa and different countries like Namibia, Mauritius, Botswana, and Zambia.

What do they sell at Steers?

Known for its flame-grilled burgers, Steers provides meals at cheap prices for its customers. Their menu covers fresh and succulent meals like 100% real burgers, handmade chips, veggie meals, milkshakes, beverages, and ribsters.

Steers menu and prices in 2024 in South Africa differ in location and the quantity chosen. Also, you can order online via their app or contact their call centre.

Before heading to Steers for lunch, you may wanted to check their online Steers pdf menu and prices in South Africa to see if they want to want. .Below is a list of their menu and prices as of 2024.

Steers burger menu prices

The Burger Steers menu is divided into different categories to meet the needs and satisfaction of every customer. Here are the diverse Steers burger prices and tasty burger menu that will make you yearn for more.

Classic burgers

Classic contains beef, bacon, and cheeseburgers. They are made with fresh ingredients and sauces to maintain their unique taste. Each burger has different prices when bought with Hand Cut chips. Here is the list!

ItemPrice in Rands
Mjojo Cheese82.90
Bacon and Cheese82.90
Chilli Cheese77.90
Mo' Cheese89.90
Prince77.90
Cheese72.90
Steers67.90
Rave59.90

Ribster burgers

These burgers with BBQ ribs in a bun are worth your money. Below are steers menu and prices in 2024 for ribster burgers

ItemPrice in Rands
Ribster Cheese67.90
Ribster62.90

Chicken burgers

Are you craving burgers with chicken and also a mixture of cheese? Steers got you covered. Here are varieties for you and their costs:

ItemPrice in Rands
Chicken, Bacon & Cheese84.90
Chicken Cheese69.90
Chicken59.90

Get real value burgers

Steers have updated their menu to cater to customers with limited money who seek meals with value. These burgers are less expensive but have real value.

ItemPrice in Rands
Cheesy BBQ Double49.90
Cheesy BBQ Triple59.90
Cheesy BBQ39.90
King Steer49.90
Steers Cheese39.90
Steers29.90
Rave29.90

King Steers burgers

This is the best and one of the biggest burgers offered by Steer. The beef patties and cheese slices are doubled, and it also has the one of big bacon. The prices of those in this category are these:

ItemPrice in Rands
Mighty144.90
Big Bacon129.90
Original King Steer109.90

Real hungry burgers

Here is a menu Steers provides for people who are hungry to consume large, mouth-watering burgers:

ItemPrice in Rands
Double Cheesy Bacon129.90
Mega Ribster109.90

Chicken menu

You can enjoy various delicious flavour from Steers on their flame-grilled chicken. The available options are mild, hot and lemon, and herb flavoured. Their chicken price menu are:

ItemPrice in Rands
Real Chicken Feast199.90
Full Chicken169.90
Half Chicken129.90
Quarter chicken49.90

Steers ribs menu prices

Steers restaurants proudly serve flame-grilled ribs, ensuring everyone can indulge in the joy of savory ribs. Below are the prices for the ribs.

ItemPrice in Rands
Loin Pork Ribs and Quarter Chicken289.90
Loin Pork Ribs Meal249.90

Flame grills

This menu consists of enjoyable flame-grilled chicken wings, briskets, and wors. Check out the flame grill prices.

ItemPrice in Rands
Brisket & Wors99.90
Brisket74.90
Wors49.90

Real sharing menu

Are you considering dining with your family, special ones, or friends? Then check out this menu of Steers sharing meals. They contain between two to four flamed grilled burgers and hand cut chips. Here is the list:

ItemPrice in Rands
Mix It Up299.90
Steers Burgers249.90
King Steer Burgers199.90
Double Up169.90

Real treats for everyone

Real treats are meant to bring you all the coolness you need. They offer various chilled ice creams cones and swirls. Below are the available real treats categories.

Ridiculously thick milkshakes

For those who love milkshakes you can choose from any of the following.

ItemPrice in Rands
Turkish Delight39.90
Bar-One34.90
Salted Caramel34.90
Chocolate29.90
Strawberry29.90

Swirling ice cream delight

Swirling ice cream comes in various categories at affordable prices.

ItemPrice in Rands
Strawberry26.90
Chocolate26.90
Caramel Dip29.90
Chocolate Dip29.90
Choc Ripple26.90
Classic19.90

Ice cream cones

Ice cream cones are cheap and fan for kids who enjoy taking ice creams.

ItemPrice in Rands
Caramel Dip19.90
Chocolate Dip19.90
Choc Ripple19.90
Classic7.90

Real sides

Steers is renowned for selling one of the best chips in South Africa. Check out their real sides menu.

Hand-cut chips menu

Experience the authentic taste of their freshly cut, never-frozen chips sprinkled with their special seasoning salt.

ItemPrice in Rands
Chips29.90
Cheesy Chips39.90
Diced Jalapeño Cheesy Chips42.90
Crispy Onion Bits Cheesy Chips32.90
Bacon Bits Cheesy Chips35.90

Salads

Here is the menu of Steers salad for customers needing an extra taste with their burgers and chips.

ItemPrice in Rands
Green Salad39.90
Chicken Salad64.90

Pap

Their flame-grilled are great without an accompaniment, but paired with a side of pap or pap and Sishebo? It's a vibe that satisfies you the Mzansi way.

ItemPrice in Rands
Pap8.90
Pap and Sishebo15.90

Plant based menu

If you are a vegetarian and want to avoid the taste of beef or rib in your burger or meal, here is the best Steers menu for you:

ItemPrice in Rands
Double Veggie Burger99.90
6 Veggie Bites74.90
Veggie Burger69.90

Real breakfast

Seeking a fantastic start to your day? Explore Streets' authentic breakfast menu. They offer a variety of options perfect for a quick and satisfying morning meal on the go.

Breakfast buns

Their breakfast buns are soft and worth a try.

ItemCategory
Beef Patty, Bacon and Egg Breakfast Bun65.90
Bacon, Cheese, Egg and Tomato Breakfast Bun47.90
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Bun45.90
Bacon and Egg Breakfast Bun40.90
Egg Breakfast Bun30.90

Hot drinks

For some hot drinks, they have a variety you can choose from.

ItemPrice in Rands
Black Coffee11.90
White Coffee11.90
Hot Chocolate14.90
Caffè Latte19.90
Cappuccino19.90

Kids menu

Steers have delicious and soft meals for kids under their kids menu. Your kids can enjoy any of the following at an affordable price.

ItemPrice Rands
Kids Rave49.90
Kids Cheese49.90
Kids Rib Strips49.90

How much is Wacky Wednesday at Steers?

The Steers Wacky Wednesday promo includes two burgers for only R59.90. This is a flame grilled typo with a delicious taste of mustard.

Does Steers sell full chicken?

The full chicken alone is R159.90. If it is bought with hand-cut chips, it costs R169.90. The full chicken is deal for a family.

How much is quarter chicken at Steers?

Quarter chicken at Steers comes with fries and goes for only R49.90.

Steers menu and prices periodically change to aid customers in getting flavourful meals with ease. The company has existed for over six decades and continually adds more innovations to its services and meals. This makes them a top-notch choice in South Africa.

