A TikTok video showed that Wimpy, a popular fast-food cafe restaurant in Mzani, has added sushi to its menu

Some Mzansi netizens shared that they were excited to try the new sushi, while others were sceptical

A woman took to social media to inform people that sushi was now available at Wimpy.

A video shows a girl enjoying some sushi at Wimpy. Image: @fancykaren/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Girl eats sushi at Wimpy

Wimpy is a popular fast-food cafe restaurant in Mzani known for its range of breakfasts, burgers and premium coffee. So it came as a surprise that it had expanded its menu to feature Japanese cuisine.

A video shared by @fancykaren shows her daughter enjoying sushi at the restaurant.

Sushi is a Japanese dish of vinegared rice combined with other ingredients such as seafood, vegetables, and tropical fruits. Styles of sushi and its presentation vary greatly, but one key element is that the rice is seasoned with vinegar. Fish is an important ingredient for many types of sushi, but it is not necessary.

Sushi is best enjoyed fresh and at room temperature. It is typically served with a dipping sauce of soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger. The dipping sauce enhances the sushi's flavour and helps cleanse the palate between bites.

Netizens left divided by Wimpy sushi

Mzansi netizens reacted with mixed reviews on the Japanese dish said to be added to Wimpy's menu. While others were keen to try it, others criticised that it was probably did not taste good.

mienkie replied:

"I can imagine it being warm."

the real estate purveyor responded:

"Wimpy + sushi Sis, I'm certain this is padkos you brought along to the table."

ROOSGIF wrote:

"Wimpy's milkshakes is vrot most of the time. Good luck with the sushi ."

Susan commented:

"What? Dumplings by Wimpy??? yesssss."

commented:

"Darling, is it safe?"

user3232730423073 reacted:

"Is this real??"

Mzansi woman tries sushi with wasabi, reaction video leaves Mzansi howling

In another story, Briefly News reported that a food influencer recorded herself eating sushi for the first time and the clip went viral.

She cautiously took a bite of the staple Japanese rice dish and struggled to grab the rolls with the chopsticks. It seems sushi really is an acquired taste because her face could not hide her dislike for the food.

After her taste test, she hilariously pulled Six Gun spice out of nowhere and ate a sizeable amount to cleanse the taste of the vinegar-flavoured cold rice. She refused to touch the raw meat on the side and people advised her in the comments on how she could elevate the taste.

Source: Briefly News