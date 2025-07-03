The family of veteran actress Meme Ditshego Kumalo confirmed her funeral and memorial services this week

Ditshego Kumalo, who starred in popular TV shows such as Cobrizi, Ga Re Dumele, 7de Laan , and The Coconuts , has passed

South Africans took to social media this week to bid farewell to the comedian and actress who died at the age of 60

Actress's memorial and funeral services confirmed. Images: MemeDitshego0

Source: Instagram

The memorial service of veteran actress Meme Ditshego Kumalo, who passed away on Wednesday, 25 June, has been confirmed.

The legendary actress, who passed away after being hospitalised from a short illness, will be buried on Saturday, 5 July, in Gauteng province.

Entertainment channel Actors Spaces revealed on its X account on Wednesday, 3 July, that Ditshego's memorial service will be held at the SABC Radio Park Auditorium on Wednesday, 3 July, from 13:00.

"In loving memory of the legendary Meme Ditshego. We gather to honour the life, light, and legacy of Meme Ditshego," wrote the channel.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Former Rhythm City actor Zola Hashatsi reveals on X that Ditshego's funeral service will be held at Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria on Saturday, 5 July, from 08:00.

South Africans bid farewell to the actress

@WhyUfikelate said:

"Ga Re Dumele. Another legend has fallen. She made my childhood so amazing.. My favorite from Ga Re Dumele cast. Goodnight Mama, Meme Ditshego."

@AusiSilo replied:

"RIP Mme Meme Ditshego. I was listening to a radio drama the other night on SAFM. She was in it and I enjoyed it."

@Barciebabe

"A mother's influence. I thoroughly enjoyed it too. The joy of creating my own actions to pair with what they say, priceless."

xjc@EmmiieTLO replied:

"This is sad news indeed. May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to her Family and friends."

@SisMokgaetje said:

"What? She just celebrated 60 birthday weeks back.... sad and shocking. May your beautiful soul rest in Mama."

@HendriccahM replied:

"May Her soul rest in eternal peace, my deepest condolences to Her family and friends."

@moagi_masike said:

"The woman who made us laugh on "Ga Re Dumele"! Peaceful rest Mama."

@G_M_Dlamini wrote:

"She made me laugh in Ga Re dumele. She'll be dearly missed for putting smiles on our faces. May she rest in peace and my heartfelt condolences to friends and family."

@molebatsibertha said:

"Hau banna mme wa Jane..motho wa Ratau. May her soul rest in peace

@Tlhalefo_Leisa replied:

"I loved her humour so much. I wouldn’t be sure watching her shows if anything she did was scripted."

Meme Ditshego Khumalo was married to her 'Coconuts' co-star Samson Khumalo. Images: SkeemSaam3 and MemeDitshego0

Source: Twitter

Inside Meme Ditshego’s last Instagram post to her husband, Samson Khumalo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that fan-favourite actress Meme Ditshego, who passed away this past week, publicly shared her admiration for her husband, Samson Khumalo.

The Ga Re Dumele and The Coconuts star celebrated her husband, who currently stars in Skeem Saam as Bra Boikie.

South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 60-year-old comedian and award-winning actress.

Source: Briefly News