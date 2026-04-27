Ntsiki Mazwai recently opened up about her health scare after being diagnosed with a combination of illnesses

The poet took to her social media page to detail the near-death experience, saying she was hanging by a thread

Mzansi comforted Ntsiki Mazwai, reacting to the health scare and praised her ability to bounce back

Ntsiki Mazwai opened up about how she fell sick. Image: Miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's bold voices, Ntsiki Mazwai, opened up about a life-threatening illness she recently battled. Taking to her Instagram page, Mazwai gave a detailed look at how her life was hanging by a thread, but her tribe pulled through for her in a massive way.

Ntsiki reveals a health scare

In a lengthy post, Ntsiki, who recently spoke about the malaria outbreak relived what she was going through behind closed doors, saying her come run my back. Thank you for reminding me that Mama didn’t leave me alone; she left me with you.

Her younger sister was the one to go to the hospital alongside their eldest tear of joy.

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"Thank you to all the doctors at Milpark and Charlotte Maxeke for using their talents to heal me. But to be honest , thank you more to Charlotte Maxeke. Guys, our public health care system DOES work. And it’s fine. Ignore the elitism.

"Mostly, thank you to my creator for helping me fight and pull through and giving me another chance at life. I hope I haven’t forgotten anyone. This season of illness showed me all my blessings. Ndiyabulela of Ntsiki for bouncing back," she thanked God.

Ntsiki Mazwai opened up about hanging on by a thread: Miss_ntsiki_mzw

Source: Instagram

Some people were proud of Ntsiki Mazwai for opening up about a very difficult period in her life. Others were encouraged to speak out:

@Mambhexeza said:

"We thank God for your return to good health. I am touched that you thanked Charlotte Maxeke; they are indeed doing great work. They cured my father of cancer."

@mlangeniNomser shared:

"We thank God you are healed, sis 🥰and yes, our public health care does work. Some people are referred by private health to Steve Biko."

@MmaOreo reacted:

"So glad you are here and recovering well. Total healing mercies to you Bhabha."

@MatawanaMol exclaimed:

"Yoh Mamiy, I had no idea. So sorry you had to go through such a scary health experience. We thank God for healing and, indeed, another shot at life. Phela Sis, this world is yet to experience your light…your journey has just begun on this planet. Strength and love!"

@KholekaMokoena praised"

"Awu Ntsiki, so sorry to hear of your experience. It is heartwarming to hear of your recovery. Big ups to Big Sis and the rest of the family."

@zmpiks stated:

'Nxesi, my sister, thanks be to God and everyone who was there for you until. Glad you are better. Stay strong and never forget that the good Lord loves us unconditionally."

Ntsiki accuses Sorisha of bleaching

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai returned from a social media break and launched an attack on Sorisha Naidoo. Taking to her official X account, the poet targeted the reality TV star after watching the Real Housewives of Durban from season one. Mazwai also questioned why Sorisha Naidoo isn't mocked the same way as Khanyi Mbau regarding a certain issue.

Source: Briefly News