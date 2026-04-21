South African activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has lent her voice to the Malaria outbreak in Gauteng

The Gauteng province said there was a significant rise in malaria, with 414 cases and 11 deaths in early 2026

Mazwai debunked some of the misinformation that is spreading about who or what carried the virus in Mzansi

Ntsiki Mazwai spoke out regarding the recent Malaria outbreak in Gauteng. Image: NtsikiMazwai/X, WLADIMIR BULGAR/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Source: Instagram

South African poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai is on high alert following the recent reports of a Malaria outbreak in Gauteng.

Taking to X, Mazwai shared a message about the outbreak, encouraging people to visit healthcare facilities should they experience some of the symptoms.

Ntsiki Mazwai speaks on Malaria outbreak

Briefly News previously reported that the Gauteng Department of Health has sounded the alarm on the concerning rise in Malaria cases, after recording 414 confirmed cases and 11 deaths between January and March 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Compare that to 2025, where the department recorded 666 cases and seven deaths. They cautioned that this might be due to the increased travel in the festive season.

Mazwai sent a strong warning to the people in Gauteng, advising them to visit a doctor as soon as they experience any of the symptoms. She also slammed those who spread misinformation about how the virus is spread.

"Please note: There is a malaria outbreak in Gauteng. Any sign of fever, go straight to the doctor. Malaria is spread by mosquitoes that carry the virus. And not by foreign nationals, as some idiots are saying."

The department has also warned that this infection can be fatal if not treated.

Mzansi responds to Ntsiki's warning

Responding to Ntsiki's post, some people are not too sure what her message might mean, as their reactions are split:

@Rabbamen said:

"My sister, when we go to some African countries, get malaria and yellow fever shots before going there. The danger of unchecked migration is that such conditions will not be picked up and will spread throughout our country as a result."

@thulani_kate questioned:

"So a public health warning about mosquitoes somehow still ends up being about foreigners?"

@refiloemaseko_ was concerned:

"Sanitation infrastructure has deteriorated, and many communities are living with unsafe, unhygienic conditions. Helen may make light of it, but this is our daily reality, and we are the ones paying for it with our health and our lives."

@MambheleM claimed:

"You are ignorant, it could be due to uncontrolled borders where people are not thoroughly assessed. Sometimes you don't apply yourself."

@tebz1423 said:

"Learn to relax and use Google sometimes. You need another roasting to show embarrassment clearly."

@NhliziyoYami_ said:

"The way uthukana ngakhona these days just defend foreigners Ntsiki yooh, make your point without insulting people umdala."

@Dahllia_22 shared:

"For the sake of your fellow foreign brothers, it's fine ke. Malaria is a viral disease, and no one brought it here. Hope you're happy now."

Ntsiki Mazwai has slammed SA over the recent malaria outbreak. Image: Anton Petrus/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ntsiki defends Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai has responded to Julius Malema's arrest, calling for Mzansi to unite, instead of dividing.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President, Julius Malema, is facing 5 years imprisonment after he fired his firearm in 2018.

Source: Briefly News