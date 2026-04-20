Videos captured the state of some areas in Cape Town following heavy rains

South Africans shared their thoughts after seeing the amount of damage that the heavy downpour caused in Cape Town

Helen Zille soon became the topic of discussion as people turned to her following her headline moment, criticising the ANC

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Heavy rains in Cape Town made people turn their attention back to Helen Zille's past and the mayor of the city. The DA leader has been making headlines by showing people the terrible state of infrastructure in Johannesburg.

Cape Town flooding amid Helen Zille's mayoral campaign sparked debate. Image: @larry.by.night

Source: TikTok

There were heavy rains in South Africa between 18 and 19 March 2026, which caused flooding in Cape Town. As the former mayor of the city, Helen Zille came under scrutiny.

In a video on TikTok by @larry.by.night, a local recorded the heavy water current that was washing through a township. In one area, it looked like a river current that was washing through areas where people live. One video's caption blamed Helen Zille, who has been campaigning to be the mayor of Johannesburg, for showing extensive road and pothole damage in the country. She went viral for swimming in a pothole, but people felt that she left some areas in Cape Town in a terrible state as a former mayor. Watch the video below:

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South Africa floored by heavy rains

Many people were amazed by the amount of rain and flooding that ensued. Viewers also roasted Helen Zille for acting as though she did not leave parts of Cape Town in a mess. Read the comments below:

Helen Zille's history as the former mayor of Cape Town brought criticism to her latest mayoral campaign in Johannesburg. Image: Marlin Clark

Source: UGC

Anam commented:

"This is due to a lack of a drainage system that Helen Zille should’ve built, for those who don’t really get the caption."

Christopher Burg wrote:

"Broken pipes and natural rain are two different problems. Did you guys think Helen can stop the rain."

T.Sky added:

"This area was clearly a river back in the days, look how the water is flowing."

Lindelwa Sikhukula speculated about the flood:

"Some places are not right for building houses, and when it's raining, the soil can absorb rainwater to a certain extent. Also, there are no drains in other places."

Nugget_N_Noxx remarked:

"This is so sad. The government still has not catered for the most vulnerable of our society."

MïsॐMollïe was also convinced:

"Consequences of building where you are not supposed to..and even after everything is flooded away, people will go back and build in the same spot 🥲"

Don pointed out in defence of Helen Zille:

"But why did the ANC not fix this over 30 years ago to help? We need to improve, people deserve better than this!"

Other Briefly News stories about people surviving damage

A TikTok video showed people an entire mall that was in shambles following heavy rains.

Online users were stunned by a video showing people's cars that were damaged following heavy rains.

A woman showed people the amount of water damage in her apartment, and she went viral on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News