A TikTok video showed the intense damage that recent rains in Johannesburg caused in a residential complex

The man posted a video from the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality district, and he managed to record the extensive damage that some people suffered

South Africans had a lot to say after seeing the terrible state of the residential property where hundreds of people live

A video on TikTok showed how seriously damaged one property became in Johannesburg. A man filmed what one residential complex in Germiston looked like after a heavy storm.

A Johannesburg residential estate and people's cars were severely damaged after rain. Image: Photo by Mahmoud Zakariya

The video of the man sharing the intense damage he was witnessing received more than 10,000 likes. There were more than 2,000 comments from people mortified by the state of the estate.

In a TikTok video posted by @77kagiso7, a man was at The Meridian, a residential complex. Recent heavy rains in Johannesburg caused the entire complex to flood. Worse, many residents' cars were damaged after the shelter of their parking space collapsed. The man posted a look at a Toyota Hilux with its bonnet completely smashed by bricks that fell over it during the storm. Water was also gushing from the pathways, and flowing quickly throughout the entire property.

Many Johannesburg residents live in residential complexes. Image: Sherissa R

SA concerned by damage at residential complex

Many people commented on the video by @77kagiso7 , amazed by the extent of damage that the rain caused. Online users speculated about who would be responsible for the damage resulting from the storm. Watch the video of the flooded complex below:

mohale mohale speculated about the quality of construction:

"I know someone who can build it for less. Quality costs more, but it’s worth it. The structure should never collapse."

vee was stunned by the damage:

"Yoh, and what's sad is you cannot even blame it on the complex.. because it’s the rain that decided to fall, and it fell harder."

The_Venda_Doll assumed the worst would happen:

"The body corporate will find a way not to be liable for the damages. 😩 "

HBee imagined:

"That time you told your insurer that your car is parked inside a garage."

ErineVenter🇿🇦 was amazed by the flooded:

"Why don't these new builds have proper drainage systems. Why do we need to take cheap shortcuts?"

fikile36 was amazed that some cars went undamaged:

"When I saw some cars, nothing happened to them, my mind went straight to Psalm 91:7, 'A thousand shall fall and my right hand but it will not come near me.'"

🇿🇦 MaNdlovu 🇿🇦 remarked:

"That time, some people living in these kind of places think it's a flex or they're untouchable!! 😟🥺😭😭 "

