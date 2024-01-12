A TikTok video shows a residential complex that looked like paradise as children ran around having fun

People showed how much fun kids were having while at home, and many were tempted to move home

Viewers on TikTok were amazed by the luxurious amenity, but others admitted the location wouldn't be their cup of tea

The Johannesburg apartments looked like a vacation spot. Mzansi was fascinated after seeing the amazing, lavish complex.

A TikTok video shows a Johannesburg water park at an apartment building, and Mzansi peeps were eager to know more. Image: @zarabham

The video of the apartments in Joburg received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from online users.

Joburg apartment building houses water feature

A TikTok video shows a luxury complex. In the clip by @zarabham, children were having fun thanks to an incredible feature on the property.

Watch the video:

SA floored by water feature

Online users were amazed by the video. Some netizens pointed out possible cons for the water feature.

Sanda_Sandals admitted:

"I have FOMO for the slides."

Cummin sider added:

"I'm coming to visit you."

Mrs BdW commented:

"Tell us Capetonians so we can move in also, don't be so."

Bells wrote:

"I cannot imagine the levy cost in that complex."

Boitumelo Mojela446 remarked:

"I can just imagine how noisy it is."

city mama asked:

"Is it only for residents"

Bree exclaimed:

"Omg fun."

